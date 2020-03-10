Even A-listers can’t resist a little makeover magic.

On the new HGTV series Celebrity IOU, Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott will team up with stars including Brad Pitt, Michael Bublé, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, and Jeremy Renner to help them surprise a loved one with a home makeover, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The show, which premieres April 13, is a chance for celebrities to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete HGTV-approved redesign.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” said Jonathan, 41, in a statement.

Added his twin and co-star Drew, “Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.” And the HGTV regulars aren’t just on hosting duty, Drew and Jonathan’s company Scott Brothers Productions is also producing the series.

Each emotionally charged episode will dig deep on the stars’ personal stories, shedding light on how their friend, mentor or family member impacted them. And the celebs will be getting their hands dirty reinventing the spaces they’re giving a Scott Brothers-style renovation. (See Rebel Wilson operating a bulldozer and Viola Davis ripping out counters in the trailer above!)

The clip also reveals that even stars aren’t immune to a little end-of-makeover cry session, with several tearing up at the moment of the big reveal.

It’s no coincidence that the popular network is leaning into these emotional stories.

“From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, upcoming Home Town Takeover, HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection,” network president Jane Latman said in a press release about the series. “The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

Some of the famous faces on the show aren’t new to home renovation, either.

When he’s not helping save the Marvel universe as Hawkeye, Renner is a house flipper in his own right, having bought, renovated and sold several places for a profit.

Pitt is also involved in the Make It Right Foundation, which built homes in New Orleans for those affected by Hurricane Katrina.

Celebrity IOU premieres on HGTV April 13 at 9PM ET/PT.