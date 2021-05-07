WATCH: Ben and Erin Napier Transform Barbershop (Where the Mayor Works!) on Home Town Takeover

“It gives you an opportunity to learn about people and know what their needs are,” Mayor Jerry Willis said of his second job in an exclusive sneak peek

Mayor Willis has been working as a barber for "many, many years" despite his high-level position, he shares in an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode, above.

"It gives you an opportunity to learn about people and know what their needs are because people will share with you what they want and what they want within their city," he said of his decision to continue working in the barbershop.

The Wetumpka City Clerk joked that she heard the mayor did a "mean Farrah Fawcett" haircut back in the day.

The locals also expressed their gratefulness to the mayor for helping rebuild the city after a tornado struck in 2019.

"This is really cool that we're going to do this renovation for him because he's done so much to help revitalize Wetumpka," Erin said in the sneak peek.

Also on Sunday's episode, an excited Erin gets the chance to renovate Shellie and Wade Whitfield's home, known for being the set of her favorite film, Big Fish.

"This is going to be a massive project, because the house is in bad shape on top of the pressure that comes with renovating a house that's iconic [and] that's been in a movie that is the reason people visit your town from all over the world," Erin said.

She added, "It's going to be a very important project because this is what kick starts the morale around here."