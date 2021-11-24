WATCH: Ben Napier Reveals His 'Life Goal' is to Be Santa in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
In an exclusive clip, the Home Town stars seen getting into the holiday spirit together
Ben Napier has plans for Thanksgiving 2051!
In an exclusive video of the Home Town woodworker, and his wife and costar Erin, Ben revealed that his ultimate holiday dream is to play Santa Clause in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
"He has a retirement plan," Erin, 36 teases in the clip above.
"I would call it a life goal, a life plan. I want to be the Macy's parade Santa," says Ben, who's donning his Santa suit.
"Obviously not now. I play a young Santa when I play Santa," he adds. "My beard hasn't gone white. I got a few grays in there, a few whites. But yeah, that's the goal."
He does have some notes for the parade planners on styling, however: "I am going to try and convince them that... I do not like the bleached white [beard]. I like a salt and pepper Santa."
RELATED: Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 13th 'Anniversary Week' with Never-Before-Seen Throwback Photos
The HGTV stars, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this month, also shared their favorite local holiday tradition, "pancake day."
During the longstanding gathering, the people of Laurel, Mississippi, line up for all you can eat pancakes, Erin explained.
"It is like you just get to see everyone you have ever known your whole life while you wait in line," Erin explains in the video.
The parents of two — they welcomed their second daughter Mae this year and also share Helen, 3 — are looking forward to two upcoming shows, one of which is a holiday special!
Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now? will air Saturday, November 27, at 8 p.m. on HGTV and shows Erin and Ben returning to Wetumpka, Alabama, where they helped revitalize local homes and businesses on Home Town Takeover earlier this year, and discuss the impact of the "whole-town makeover."
Then, on December 26, Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop will premiere at 10 p.m. on HGTV. In the special, celebrity guests including Deadliest Catch's father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen, and Design Star: Next Gen host Allison Holker and her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss join Ben as he shares his skills in carpentry to complete some special seasonal projects.
