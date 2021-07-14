WATCH: In the Heights' Anthony Ramos Surprises Childhood Drama Teacher with a Home Makeover

"Sara is family to us. She's the one that sparked everything, I feel, [and] gave him the opportunity" Anthony's brother Mario explains of the special relationship in an exclusive clip

Hamilton and In The Heights star Anthony Ramos is the latest star to give back to a loved one on CBS's new home makeover show, Secret Celebrity Renovation.

The 29-year-old actor worked with the show's designers to help fix up the Brooklyn home of his childhood drama teacher, Sara Steinweiss — a gesture of thanks for being the first to recognize his potential and ultimately help put him on a path to stardom.

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the emotional episode, above, which airs Friday, July 16 on CBS.

In the clip, Ramos asks his brother, Mario, to join him on-site and help with the special project.

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, Secret Celebrity Renovation follows celebrities as they give back to those that helped them achieve their goals by surprising them with the home renovation of their dreams.

In the clip, Mario reveals Anthony has always had a big heart.

"He's always been a type of person that's always fought for others and always done things for others," Mario says of his brother. "Sara is family to us. She's the one that sparked everything, I feel, [and] gave him the opportunity to take it to the next level. And he has."

Anthony first starred in In The Heights on Broadway in 2012 as Sonny de la Vega, a role reprised in 2021 for the big screen under Lin-Manuel Miranda's direction. He got another big break in 2016 as Justin Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in Hamilton, which was released theatrically in 2020.

While renovating Steinweiss's home, Anthony and Mario also revisit the special bond they formed as children in Brooklyn.

"My brother and I are pretty close," Mario says. "My brother's kind of been like my partner in crime, like, you've got that one homie that's down to ride."

The dynamic duo seems to have a blast with the project, too.

"Who else needs anything else built?" Mario jokes with a smile after cutting a single piece of wood.