Image zoom

Ant Anstead is one supportive — and hilarious — husband!

The Wheelers Dealers star, 41, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of his wife Christina Anstead’s new health and fitness book, The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul, which came out on April 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cowritten with celeb nutritionist Cara Clark, the book chronicles the HGTV star’s health journey, and how she’s changed her life by sticking to a healthy diet and practicing different forms of relaxation.

To celebrate his wife’s big launch, Ant decided that he would poke a little fun at her commitment to fitness, posting a video of himself scarfing down two Big Macs from McDonald’s while congratulating her on her literary endeavor.

“Now remember, today is an important day because my wife’s new book, The Wellness Remodel, is out,” he began the video, holding and talking to the camera while in his workshop.

“It’s all about fantastically healthy diets,” he continues, before pausing to pull a Big Mac into the frame and stuffing it in his mouth — shredded lettuce falling to the floor. “And that’s really important at this stage,” he jokes with his mouth full, before taking another big bite.

RELATED: Christina and Ant Anstead’s Blended Family Easter Plans Were ‘Canceled’ Due to Coronavirus

“Today was a TWO Big Macs day 😎,” the British TV host captioned the Instagram post, calling it a “mini celebration” for Christina and Clark.

“Head over to the @thewellnessremodel,” he wrote, referencing the book’s Instagram page. “Or don’t. And eat hamburgers like a loser/legend/whatever 🤷🏻‍♂️💁🏼.” He finished the post with the hilarious hashtag “#ProudHubbyMomentWithSpecialSauce.”

Image zoom Rich Lander/CHARD Photo

Christina and Ant married in December 2018, and share son Hudson London, 7 months. Their blended family also includes Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 4, who Christina shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and Ant’s two children from his previous marriage, Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.

El Moussa and Christina split publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. They continue to film Flip or Flop together, and HGTV announced the hit series will air its ninth season starting in August 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Ant Anstead Crash Wife Christina’s Baby Shower — and Answer Whether He’d Want Another Baby

Christina recently told PEOPLE that fans have been asking her about how she maintains a healthy lifestyle ever since Flip or Flop began, and it was part of what inspired her to write her new book.

“Since Flip or Flop first aired in 2013, people really weren’t asking me like, ‘Hey, what paint color is that or where’d you get that cabinet.’ It was more, ‘How do you stay healthy? How do you balance work life with the kids? What are you eating during the day?’ So it was kind of always in the back of my mind,” she says.

RELATED: Christina Anstead Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband Ant as He Calls Himself the ‘Luckiest Hubby Ever’

“Now I’m more in tune with my body,” she says, explaining that she’s figured out how to create balance in order to be her best self. “I know how to cope with stress and my Hashimoto’s disease [an autoimmune disorder that can cause hypothyroidism]. Instead of crashing myself with exercise, I do yoga and practice meditation on the Headspace app.”

The mother of three has also said that she ensures she has 30-60 minutes a day completely to herself, which she uses to practice this self-care.

“When my mind’s quiet and there are no distractions,” she says, “that’s when I get really, really good ideas.”