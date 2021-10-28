Meet Your Makers Showdown will be available to stream on November 27

First Look: Chrissy Metz & LeAnn Rimes Star in a New Craft Competition Show Coming to Discovery+

Ready, set, craft!

Meet Your Makers Showdown, a brand new competition show pitting top artisans from across the country against each other is coming to Discovery+ next month. And two famous faces will be on hand to share encouragement — and pass judgement!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the trailer, above, featuring Chrissy Metz and LeAnn Rimes leading the charge as host and head judge, respectively.

Available to stream starting November 27, each episode in the six-part series will feature four of the nation's most impressive makers, who will compete in a series of challenges that test their creative skills, originality and their ability to stay cool under pressure.

According to a press release, artistic categories will include paper art, fluid painting, stained glass, polymer clay, candle making and artisanal soap.

Meet Your Makers Credit: Discovery+

Metz, 41, who stars in This Is Us by day and is an avid scrapbooker by night, will host the series, while Rimes, 39, who designs her own candles when she's not winning Grammys, will judge competitors alongside author and designer Mark Montano. A special guest judge, who specializes in the trade being tested, will also appear in each episode.

"Crafting is bigger than ever and talented makers have turned it into a multi-billion dollar industry," Metz says in a press release. "Each week, Meet Your Makers Showdown spotlights a new trending craft and the artisans who pull out all the stops to create inspirational, one-of-a-kind masterpieces."

RELATED VIDEO: Ant Anstead Is 'Grateful' for Meeting Renée Zellweger on New Show: 'Amazing Things Happen'

"In every episode, these brilliant makers put their heart and soul into intense crafting challenges that truly stretch their imaginations," adds Rimes. "As a fellow artist, it was inspiring to see their incredible, creative ideas come to life and get showcased on this show."

In addition to bragging rights, the winner of each competition will be awarded a $10,000 prize to use to bolster their online boutiques and grow their business.