Warner Bros. World Opens As the World's Largest Indoor Theme Park

The United Arab Emirates has become a destination for theme park junkies across the globe, and now coasterheads have a new reason to plan a trip.

Warner Bros. World opened its doors in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, becoming the largest indoor theme park in the world at 1.65 million square feet. The park cost $1 billion to build and is located on the city’s Yas Island, which was developed in 2006 and is also home to SeaWorld, Ferrari World and Waterworld.

Six distinct lands make up the park, which include Warner Bros. Plaza, located in the center of the park and boasting an old Hollywood theme; Bedrock, an immersive Flintstones-themed land; Dynamite Gulch, an ode to the American Southwest; and Cartoon Junction, which celebrates classic Warner Bros. animated characters like Bugs Bunny and Scooby Doo. Rounding out the lands are Gotham City and Metropolis, home to Batman and Superman, respectively.

Kamran Jebreili/AP/REX/Shutterstock

ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

There are nearly 30 attractions in the park, each themed around a different popular Warner Bros. character or franchise. While many of the rides are kid-friendly—there’s a Flintones log flume and a Scooby Doo haunted house—thrill-seekers are not left in the dark, with coasters like Batman: Knight Flight, the Riddler Revolution and Scarecrow Scare Raid located in Gotham City.

ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The immersive experience even extends to the food, with the park boasting 16 different eateries including Bronto Burgers and Ribs in Bedrock and Mr. Freeze Ice Scream Truck in Gotham City. Taking a page from Disney, Warner Bros. World also offers character meals at their Starlight Restaurant, where you’re likely to spot your favorite superhero or cartoon character roaming around.

Beyond the amusement paradise of Yas Island, the UAE is home to many other one-of-a-kind theme parks including Bollywood Parks, Legoland Dubai and Motiongate Dubai. In 2019, Six Flags is also set to open in Dubai, which will be its first location outside of North America.