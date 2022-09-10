Decorating with Neutrals Is In, and This Amazon Section Is Packed with Deals to Help You Achieve the Look

Discounts on seating, storage, and decor go up to 60 percent off

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

home decor neutrals deals tout
Photo: Amazon

It's no big mystery why the decorating trend of upscale, warm neutrals is blowing up lately. With celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jenna Dewan, and Hannah Brown hopping on the train, more and more furniture pieces are popping up to meet the demand.

But the new neutrals are no boring, forgettable beige pieces — they blend the relaxing, easy-to-match neutral color palette with clean lines and bold curves, along with chic, whimsical accents, for decor that is at once modern and totally timeless.

However, redecorating in a trendy decor style can mean steep prices, so we've scoured Amazon's new neutrals design store to pull some of their hidden-away deals on these blossoming styles that are sure to get tons of compliments once they join your space. And with discounts up to 60 percent off, you can actually afford to start upgrading your furniture.

Whether you're shopping for furniture items or simple decorating touches, these deals are here to make it a more budget-friendly process. To keep costs low and upgrade a space in small ways, opt for a new warm and cozy neutral throw blanket or set of throw pillows. This fuzzy throw has thousands of five-star reviews, and one shopper attested that it's "extremely soft and pretty."

You can pick up some seating that perfectly matches the warm neutrals aesthetic, too, including a sweet and inviting rocking chair or a cushy swivel chair that's sure to catch some attention from guests. Plus, either of them can be placed on this attractively simple area rug, which is not only marked down 60 percent but has also earned 15,700 five-star ratings, with many reviewers deeming it "perfect."

You can also score great deals on bigger furniture purchases, like a 3-drawer dresser with dramatic accents that's 56 percent off, or a record console which is perfect for audiophiles looking for a chic way to store their devices and vinyl collections. There's also a great deal on a stunning neutral gray headboard and bed frame that perfectly matches with lots of different styles — plus one reviewer said that "it's so pretty and well made."

Shop the rest of our picks from the Amazon collection below, or check out the entire page for more chic furnishings while deals are up to 60 percent off.

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Madizz Plush Short Wool Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Decorative Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Qlofei White Ceramic Vase, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! MaxSmeo Modern Rattan Side Table, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $94.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Kendal Taupe Upholstered Metal Headboard, $132.99 with coupon (orig. $195.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Modern Olivia 2-Drawer Wood Side Table, $144.91 (orig. $199); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Antetek Round Accent Swivel Sofa Chair, $149.98 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug, $163.91 (orig. $407.40); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Kinffict Small Rocking Accent Chair, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Crosley Furniture Everett Record Player Stand in Acorn, $171.83 (orig. $289); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Bed with Headboard and Modern Platform Frame, $274.50 (orig. $421.99); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Crosley Furniture Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console in Mahogany, $305.69 (orig. $589); amazon.com

home decor neutrals deals
Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Home Raquel Modern 3-Drawer Chest, $416.10 (orig. $936); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Prime Member-Only Labor Day Deals Roundup
Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop
Neutral Aesthetic Furniture
Amazon's Newest Store Is Where to Go to Get the 'Neutral Aesthetic' You're Seeing Everywhere — Starting at $10
Early Bedroom and Living Room Labor Day Deals
Early Sale Alert! Mattresses, Sofas, and Tables Are Up to 64% Off at Amazon Days Before Labor Day Weekend
Best Labor Day Deals
All the Best Labor Day Deals from Target, Walmart, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Worth Shopping This Weekend
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals
Amazon's Outlet Is the Place to Score Furniture Deals This Weekend — and Prices Are as Low as $14
Roundup of Early Prime Day Furniture Deals
The 25 Best Deals on Furniture Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Including a Sofa for $689 Less
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Home Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving Right Now? These 19 Home Items That Are Up to 70% Off Before Prime Day
Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals
Amazon Prime Day Has Incredible Patio Furniture Deals to Upgrade Your Backyard — Up to 65% Off
amazon furniture
Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale Right Now — and All the Best Pieces Are More Than 49% Off
Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Early Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts That Go Up to 80% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon QuietlAmazon Dropped a Bunch of Furniture Deals
Amazon Quietly Dropped a Bunch of Furniture Deals — Up to 64% Off
coastal style home round-up
Any Home Can Feel Like a Beachfront Paradise with These Under-$100 Finds from Amazon's Coastal Storefront
BOHO home decor
Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
Amazon Outlet furniture
Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped Over 8,000 Home and Furniture Deals, and Discounts Are Up to 69% Off
Amazon decor deals
There Are 400+ Home Decor Deals Hidden in This Secret Amazon Section — Starting at $9
Amazon Furniture Chairs
The 10 Most Comfortable Chairs Under $425 You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews