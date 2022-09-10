Lifestyle Home Decorating with Neutrals Is In, and This Amazon Section Is Packed with Deals to Help You Achieve the Look Discounts on seating, storage, and decor go up to 60 percent off By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It's no big mystery why the decorating trend of upscale, warm neutrals is blowing up lately. With celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jenna Dewan, and Hannah Brown hopping on the train, more and more furniture pieces are popping up to meet the demand. But the new neutrals are no boring, forgettable beige pieces — they blend the relaxing, easy-to-match neutral color palette with clean lines and bold curves, along with chic, whimsical accents, for decor that is at once modern and totally timeless. However, redecorating in a trendy decor style can mean steep prices, so we've scoured Amazon's new neutrals design store to pull some of their hidden-away deals on these blossoming styles that are sure to get tons of compliments once they join your space. And with discounts up to 60 percent off, you can actually afford to start upgrading your furniture. Madizz Plush Short Wool Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99 (orig. $21.99) Tuddrom Decorative Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Qlofei White Ceramic Vase, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) MaxSmeo Modern Rattan Side Table, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $94.99) Zinus Kendal Taupe Upholstered Metal Headboard, $132.99 with coupon (orig. $195.99) Walker Edison Modern Olivia 2-Drawer Wood Side Table, $144.91 (orig. $199) Antetek Round Accent Swivel Sofa Chair, $149.98 with coupon (orig. $189.99) Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug, $163.91 (orig. $407.40) Kinffict Small Rocking Accent Chair, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99) Crosley Furniture Everett Record Player Stand in Acorn, $171.83 (orig. $289) Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Bed with Headboard and Modern Platform Frame, $274.50 (orig. $421.99) Crosley Furniture Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console in Mahogany, $305.69 (orig. $589) Safavieh Home Raquel Modern 3-Drawer Chest, $416.10 (orig. $936) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Whether you're shopping for furniture items or simple decorating touches, these deals are here to make it a more budget-friendly process. To keep costs low and upgrade a space in small ways, opt for a new warm and cozy neutral throw blanket or set of throw pillows. This fuzzy throw has thousands of five-star reviews, and one shopper attested that it's "extremely soft and pretty." You can pick up some seating that perfectly matches the warm neutrals aesthetic, too, including a sweet and inviting rocking chair or a cushy swivel chair that's sure to catch some attention from guests. Plus, either of them can be placed on this attractively simple area rug, which is not only marked down 60 percent but has also earned 15,700 five-star ratings, with many reviewers deeming it "perfect." You can also score great deals on bigger furniture purchases, like a 3-drawer dresser with dramatic accents that's 56 percent off, or a record console which is perfect for audiophiles looking for a chic way to store their devices and vinyl collections. There's also a great deal on a stunning neutral gray headboard and bed frame that perfectly matches with lots of different styles — plus one reviewer said that "it's so pretty and well made." Shop the rest of our picks from the Amazon collection below, or check out the entire page for more chic furnishings while deals are up to 60 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Madizz Plush Short Wool Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Decorative Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Qlofei White Ceramic Vase, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MaxSmeo Modern Rattan Side Table, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $94.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zinus Kendal Taupe Upholstered Metal Headboard, $132.99 with coupon (orig. $195.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Walker Edison Modern Olivia 2-Drawer Wood Side Table, $144.91 (orig. $199); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Antetek Round Accent Swivel Sofa Chair, $149.98 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug, $163.91 (orig. $407.40); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kinffict Small Rocking Accent Chair, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crosley Furniture Everett Record Player Stand in Acorn, $171.83 (orig. $289); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Bed with Headboard and Modern Platform Frame, $274.50 (orig. $421.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crosley Furniture Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console in Mahogany, $305.69 (orig. $589); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Safavieh Home Raquel Modern 3-Drawer Chest, $416.10 (orig. $936); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.