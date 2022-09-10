Decorating with Neutrals Is In, and This Amazon Section Is Packed with Deals to Help You Achieve the Look

It's no big mystery why the decorating trend of upscale, warm neutrals is blowing up lately. With celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jenna Dewan, and Hannah Brown hopping on the train, more and more furniture pieces are popping up to meet the demand.

But the new neutrals are no boring, forgettable beige pieces — they blend the relaxing, easy-to-match neutral color palette with clean lines and bold curves, along with chic, whimsical accents, for decor that is at once modern and totally timeless.

However, redecorating in a trendy decor style can mean steep prices, so we've scoured Amazon's new neutrals design store to pull some of their hidden-away deals on these blossoming styles that are sure to get tons of compliments once they join your space. And with discounts up to 60 percent off, you can actually afford to start upgrading your furniture.

Whether you're shopping for furniture items or simple decorating touches, these deals are here to make it a more budget-friendly process. To keep costs low and upgrade a space in small ways, opt for a new warm and cozy neutral throw blanket or set of throw pillows. This fuzzy throw has thousands of five-star reviews, and one shopper attested that it's "extremely soft and pretty."

You can pick up some seating that perfectly matches the warm neutrals aesthetic, too, including a sweet and inviting rocking chair or a cushy swivel chair that's sure to catch some attention from guests. Plus, either of them can be placed on this attractively simple area rug, which is not only marked down 60 percent but has also earned 15,700 five-star ratings, with many reviewers deeming it "perfect."

You can also score great deals on bigger furniture purchases, like a 3-drawer dresser with dramatic accents that's 56 percent off, or a record console which is perfect for audiophiles looking for a chic way to store their devices and vinyl collections. There's also a great deal on a stunning neutral gray headboard and bed frame that perfectly matches with lots of different styles — plus one reviewer said that "it's so pretty and well made."

Shop the rest of our picks from the Amazon collection below, or check out the entire page for more chic furnishings while deals are up to 60 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Madizz Plush Short Wool Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2, $16.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tuddrom Decorative Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Qlofei White Ceramic Vase, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MaxSmeo Modern Rattan Side Table, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $94.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Kendal Taupe Upholstered Metal Headboard, $132.99 with coupon (orig. $195.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison Modern Olivia 2-Drawer Wood Side Table, $144.91 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Antetek Round Accent Swivel Sofa Chair, $149.98 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug, $163.91 (orig. $407.40); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kinffict Small Rocking Accent Chair, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Crosley Furniture Everett Record Player Stand in Acorn, $171.83 (orig. $289); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Bed with Headboard and Modern Platform Frame, $274.50 (orig. $421.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Crosley Furniture Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console in Mahogany, $305.69 (orig. $589); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Home Raquel Modern 3-Drawer Chest, $416.10 (orig. $936); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.