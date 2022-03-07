Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Best Storage Bags,' and They're Just $9 Apiece
If you've long stated you were planning on organizing the house — but have brushed it off for longer than you can remember — you finally have another opportunity to stay true to your word: spring cleaning. Here's a chance to get those frightening closets back under control, and all you'll need to do is snag a few storage bags to make your life easier.
Start with the Wappa Home Clear Zippered Storage Bags, which are just $9 apiece at Amazon right now. The durable bags are crafted out of a heavy-duty plastic material so the bags are tough and won't develop holes over time. Each bag is outfitted with a sturdy, reinforced zipper and two carry handles, making the bags easy to transport.
The bags are large enough to store various bulky items, including blankets, comforters, pillows, towels, sweaters, and toys. You'll always know what's in each bag thanks to the see-through material, so you won't have to blindly dig through every bag looking for one particular item. Each purchase comes with three bags, measuring in at 18 by 15 by 9 inches, which is large enough to store one queen-size comforter or an entire set of bedding, including pillows.
Over 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, saying they're "great for all kinds of storage" and calling them the "best storage bags." Another user said: "I thought these were going to be too small for my needs. But they seemed to just keep absorbing more and more!"
One reviewer shared that they preferred these vinyl bags to others they've tried, emphasizing that the zippers on these are much stronger. They explained that they use the bags to store puzzles, Christmas decorations, linens, and off-season clothing, noting that so far, the bags have held up very well. The happy shopper wrote, "I'm still finding new uses for them and ordering more." Plus, they appreciated that the bags fit on shelves "without any wasted space between."
Head to Amazon to get the Wappa Home Clear Zippered Storage Bags for just $27 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
