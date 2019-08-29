Wands at the Ready! A New Fantastic Beasts Home Collection Is Coming to Pottery Barn Teen

Image zoom Pottery Barn Teen

Grab your galleons! Pottery Barn Teen is releasing a collection of decor inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Dropping at midnight on August 29 at pbteen.com, the magical decor is designed for those who love the Wizarding World so much, they want to live in it. From Nagini-emblazoned pillows to wand-shaped table lamps, each product nods to the magic and characters of Fantastic Beasts — the latest five-film story that takes place within the original Harry Potter universe decades before the Boy Who Lived was born.

While there are some bigger items in the collection — like the Chelsea Wise Dresser and the Wren Wingback Bed — most of the products are more decorative, and can be used to add a spellbinding touch to your decor.

Fans can add a dash of magic to their bedrooms with Elder Wand-inspired sheets, a chenille Phoenix throw blanket and even a pillow cover that reads “Wanded and Extremely Dangerous” — perfect for curling up for a movie marathon.

Prices for the enchanting collection start at $14.50 on pbteen.com.

If Harry Potter is right up your Diagon Alley but you never really gotten into Fantastic Beasts, fear not. Pottery Barn is also releasing a new selection from their Harry Potter-themed collection — which first debuted in 2018 — on August 29. The drop will include themed tumblers, placemats, coasters, pillows and more.

The Harry Potter collection can be found at potterybarn.com.