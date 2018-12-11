Walt Disney World Bus Crash Sends 15 Park Guests to Hospital

Two buses transporting guests collided at Walt Disney World on Tuesday morning, sending 15 guests to the hospital.

The incident occurred at the Epcot auto plaza around 10 a.m., a representative for Disney confirms to PEOPLE. The fifteen park goers who were transported to a local hospital are being treated for minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to local ABC station WFTV9 that there were 51 people on board when one Disney bus rear ended another.

One Twitter user, @hastin, shared two photos of the buses and observed, “the 2 right hand entry lanes we’re closed, there was 2 Reedy Creek FD trucks on site, several police cars, and 2 ambulances and several Disney Transport vans,” noting he “was shocked that we saw the broken glass.”

A bus collided with another bus at the EPCOT entrance. Lots of fire department and saw a Ambulance being loaded. pic.twitter.com/kcckUSUG0j — Hastin (@hastin) December 11, 2018

Lauren Seabrook, a reporter for WFTV tweeted, “Mutual Aid has been called in from Orange & Osceola Counties.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the rep for Disney said, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and Cast Members and we are currently focused on the well-being of those involved in the situation.”