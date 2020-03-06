Dyson, Shark, and Bissell Vacuums Are All on Major Sale at Walmart Right Now

Prices start at $89

By Christie Calucchia
March 06, 2020 01:23 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve reached the point in your life where a sale on vacuums elicits excitement and a sense of urgency, then get ready for a dose of adrenaline. Walmart is having a sale on tons of vacuum cleaners right now, and the discounts are so good, you’ll have no choice but to upgrade your current device.

Whether you’re in the market for a snazzy robotic vacuum that will clean your floors while you relax or you’re looking for a classic upright vacuum that gets the job done, Walmart’s current selection of discounted vacuums has it all. This popular robot vacuum from Shark is 43 percent off and this one from Samsung is nearly $300 off. You can also save big on classic models like this Bissell carpet cleaner that’s about 25 percent off and this cordless Dyson vacuum that’s practically half off its usual $399.99 price.

RELATED: Amazon Just Launched a Massive Vacuum Cleaner Sale, With Prices Starting at $60

With spring just around the corner, it’s a great time to prioritize cleaning essentials. Keep scrolling to shop the deals before they’re gone.

Robot Vacuum Deals

Buy It! Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi, $199 (orig. $349); walmart.com

Buy It! Samsung Powerbot Robot R7040 Vacuum, $309.21 (orig. $599.99); walmart.com

Cordless Vacuum Deals

Buy It! Dyson SV11 V7 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum, $209.99 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com

Buy It! Shark ION P50 Cord-Free Powered Lift-Away Vacuum, $219 (orig. $399); walmart.com

Traditional Vacuum Deals

Buy It! Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Full Size Carpet Cleaner, $89 (orig. $119); walmart.com

Buy It! Shark Apex UpLight Light-Away DuoClean with Self-Cleaning Brushroll Vacuum LZ600, $214 (orig. $329); walmart.com

Buy It! Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (orig. $139); walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.