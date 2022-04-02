Walmart Dropped a Major Sale on Spring Essentials — Up to 63% Off
Whether you want to give your home a deep clean or revamp your outdoor space this season, Walmart has all spring essentials you need — and they're on major sale.
Right now, the retailer is offering up to 63 percent off spring cleaning must-haves, patio furniture, air purifiers, gardening tools, and more. From wet-dry vacuums to stainless steel hand rakes to comfortable outdoor chairs, we pulled together some standout deals.
Shop 10 Spring Deals at Walmart
- Moosoo Cordless Stick 4-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59)
- Best Choice Products Adjustable Zero Gravity Chairs, Set of 2, $119.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Fiskars Xact Stainless Steel Hand Rake, $9.98 (orig. $16.99)
- Miko Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter, $74.99 (orig. $119.99)
- IonVac HydraClean Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum, $144 (orig. $399)
- Best Choice Products 10-Foot Solar LED Patio Umbrella, $84.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Shark Steam Mop, $39 (orig. $59)
- Manor Park Weather Resistant Acacia Wood Outdoor Loveseat in Brown, $210.99 (orig. $339)
- Glimour 5 Pattern Swivel Connect Compact Pre Set Wand, $13.47 (orig. $18.97)
If your spring cleaning checklist includes maintaining spotless floors, there are a bunch of cleaning gadgets with huge discounts at Walmart right now. Customers love the Moosoo Stick 4-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner that's on sale for $90 — an incredible deal, considering stick vacuums can run upwards of $500. The cordless vacuum, which has more than 2,400 five-star ratings, is equipped with 12,000 pascals of suction power to suck up dust and debris on hard floors and carpets.
It also converts into a handheld cleaner for above-floor cleaning, from upholstery to curtains. Along with the vacuum's powerful suction power, shoppers also rave about its long battery life, lightweight design, and HEPA filter.
To spot clean dirt and stains on carpets and even car interiors, opt for the Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner while it's marked down. It comes with a trial size of Bissell's cleaning solution, strong suction power, and a tough stain tool for stubborn messes.
Plan on enjoying the warm weather right at home? This sale is packed with discounts on patio furniture to give any outdoor living area a refresh — like this set of reclining chairs that's made of weather-resistant material. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the zero-gravity chairs each have a padded removable headrest and a detachable tray with a cup holder. You can also fold up the portable chairs and take them with you to the beach or a park.
And if you have a green thumb, don't miss out on the sale's gardening gear, like this stainless steel hand rake that's 42 percent off. The soft-grip handle keeps your hand and wrist comfortable while you rake tight areas, like small planters and compact flower beds.
Keep scrolling for more can't-miss deals, or head to Walmart to check out more discounts on spring essentials.
