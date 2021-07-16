The 10 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now Start at Just $10
Whether you're in the market to upgrade your kitchen or refresh your outdoor space this summer, Walmart is currently packed with can't-miss deals. If you're not sure where to start, we scoured the sales so you don't have to. From handy kitchen gadgets starting at just $10 to must-have cooling products, we found the best deals to shop at Walmart this week.
Shop the 10 Best Walmart Deals:
- Meidong Knife Sharpener, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Worallymy Ice Pop Mold, $13.39 (orig. $26.28)
- Opux Insulated Lunch Box, $14.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Lavaport Reusable Sandwich Bags 10-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $33.08)
- Ubesgoo 2-Tier Adjustable Cabinet Organizer, $19.99 (orig. $35.99)
- KitchenAid Hand Blender, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- TaoTronics Oscillating Standing Fan, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella, $64.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Walnew Reclining Chairs 2-Pack, $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Best Choice Products Portable Pop-Up Tent, $99.99 (orig. $119)
To help you beat the heat this summer, you can save on a bunch of products designed to keep you (and your food!) cool, from an oscillating standing fan to an insulated lunch box. There are also marked-down kitchen tools, including a six-unit ice pop mold that turns your favorite juices into frozen treats. Plus, a KitchenAid hand blender that can easily whip up smoothies is on sale for just $30.
There are plenty more deals on kitchen items you won't want to miss out on: For just $10, you can snag a knife sharpener to keep your blades in their best condition. Need more storage space in the kitchen? An adjustable organizer that maximizes cabinet space is currently marked down from $36 to $20. And if you're tired of constantly purchasing plastic sandwich bags to hold your snacks and pantry ingredients, take advantage of the sale on the Lavaport reusable ones that come in a pack of 10. Right now, they're marked down to $16.99, which comes out to only $1.70 each.
Looking for outdoor upgrades? An outdoor umbrella with built-in solar lights is on sale. Plus, there's a portable pop-up tent you can use just about anywhere, from your yard to the beach to a park. As for comfortable seating, a set of Walnew reclining patio chairs are on sale for $84.99, which is just $42.50 each. Customers love that they're lightweight yet sturdy.
While there's no specified end date for these deals, they won't last forever. So be sure to shop your favorites before the savings expire.
