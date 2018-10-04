Walmart Recalls 246,000 Camp Axes After Discovering Heads Can Detach from Handles

Walmart has recalled 246,000 axes from their shelves after discovering that the axe head can detach from the handle, “posing an injury hazard.”

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the superstore received two reports of Ozark Trail camp ax heads detaching from their black, non-slip rubber grip and claw handle, “resulting in minor cuts and abrasions.”

The recall website reports that the product retailed for around $8 in stores and online between January 2017 and July 2018.

Customers who purchased one of these axes are encouraged to “immediately stop using the recalled axes” and bring the product back to Walmart for a full refund.

Walmart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This recall comes just one month after Walmart recalled two products for violating the federal lead paint ban. According to the CPSC, the chain pulled 1,800 units of Rust-Oleum black satin countertop coating from their shelves with no reported injuries. They also were part of a larger recall of nearly 31,200 rubber critter children’s toys from BSN Sports.

According to the government website, “the orange and yellow surface paint on the rubber critter toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.”

No incidents of injuries or illnesses were reported from the product.