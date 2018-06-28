Walmart Just Introduced a Shoppable 3D Room Feature that Makes Buying Furniture a Breeze

Walmart wants to make furniture shopping less of a chore, and more of a … video game?

The retail giant has been expanding their furniture selection and focusing on all things home in the last several months. Their latest introduction, a Virtual Tour tool, lets online shoppers move around a realistic 3D rendering of an apartment and see what their decor pieces looks like in a perfectly styled space.

The room features 70 products from various brands, including Walmart’s in-house line, and lets users click on every item for details and pricing.

Back in February, the megastore nearly doubled their furniture and decor offerings compared to the previous year and introduced a new hub for home on their website with an elevated aesthetic.

A “Shop By Style” function even breaks the products down into nine sections: modern, mid-century, traditional, glam, industrial, bohemian, transitional, Scandinavian (watch out IKEA), or, Joanna Gaines’s favorite, farmhouse.

