This Is Not a Drill — The Instant Pot Is Only $49 on Walmart Right Now

Image zoom Getty

When any Instant Pot kitchen appliances go on sale, it’s a pretty big deal. The brand’s multi-tasking pressure cookers have quickly become household staples over the past few years, making them a hot commodity for home cooks who like to prepare meals quickly and efficiently.

Right now, the Instant Pot Duo60 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is 50 percent off on Walmart for Cyber Monday. The device usually goes for $99.95, but it’s currently listed for just $49. If history is any indication, we’re willing to bet that the Instant Pot will quickly sell out at this price, so you’ll want to act fast to get in on the savings.

If you’re not already familiar with the kitchen appliance’s many features, the Instant Pot is basically seven devices in one. It works as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, warmer, and pressure cooker. Plus, it comes with 14 built-in smart features to help you prepare just about anything, including soup, chili, porridge, yogurt, and meat, with the press of a button.

While one of the main benefits of the device is its ability to work quickly (it can cook food up to 70 percent faster than traditional methods), you can also utilize a 24-hour timer for delayed cooking and let the Instant Pot pretty much do the cooking for you — on your own schedule. It also has an Automatic Keep Warm feature to keep food heated until you’re ready to serve it.

Walmart shoppers give the Instant Pot 4.7 out of five stars, according to hundreds of customer reviews. They rave about how quickly the device can cook anything from a whole chicken to a spaghetti squash, and they love the versatility of all the different built-in features.

There’s never been a better time to pick up an Instant Pot pressure cooker for your kitchen, so grab one from Walmart before it’s too late!

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99.95); walmart.com

