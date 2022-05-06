Walmart's Secret Furniture Sale Is Chock-Full of Sofas, Beds, and Dining Sets for Up to 54% Off

Can you really have too much storage? The only acceptable answer is no, and with a bed that has large storage drawers underneath like the Euroco Pine Wood Platform Bed, you basically gain additional closet space. Or, you can use it to store extra pillows, blankets, and seasonal bedding so it's convenient to grab whenever you need it. The bed frame includes two drawers that sit on wheels to easily glide in and out, and can actually be placed on either side of the bed. Five-star reviewers describe it as a "study bed" that's "easy to assemble."