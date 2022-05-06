Credit: Walmart
Walmart's Secret Furniture Sale Is Chock-Full of Sofas, Beds, and Dining Sets for Up to 54% Off

Take advantage of these low prices while you can 
By Carly Kulzer May 05, 2022 10:00 PM
Furnishing a new home or even upgrading your existing pieces can add up, but a good sale can ease the financial strain — and our eyes are on Walmart's secret sale

You'll find hundreds of great deals on furniture for every room including beds, sofas, dining sets, coffee tables, and more. Instead of sifting through tons of things you don't need, we've curated a list of all the best deals that are up to 54 percent off. If you've been thinking about changing up the style in your home, now's the time to do it without draining the bank. But hurry, there's no telling how long this sale will last.

Furniture Deals at Walmart

Can you really have too much storage? The only acceptable answer is no, and with a bed that has large storage drawers underneath like the Euroco Pine Wood Platform Bed, you basically gain additional closet space. Or, you can use it to store extra pillows, blankets, and seasonal bedding so it's convenient to grab whenever you need it. The bed frame includes two drawers that sit on wheels to easily glide in and out, and can actually be placed on either side of the bed. Five-star reviewers describe it as a "study bed" that's "easy to assemble."

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Euroco Queen-Size Pine Wood Platform Bed with Drawers, $249.97 (orig. $306.25); walmart.com

Another piece of furniture that provides extra storage is the Benton Park Entryway Console Table that's $135 off right now. It has three 3.5-foot shelves that can hold up to 220 pounds altogether, which means it's sturdy enough to use as a TV stand. One reviewer also said it's "perfect for entryways" so you might want to add a few cute baskets to your cart to further organize the shelves. Additionally, it comes with everything you need for a quick assembly and takes 30 minutes or less to complete. 

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Benton Park Wooden 3-Tier Entryway Console Table, $115 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

Even if you were to purchase every piece of Walmart furniture on our list, you'd only be spending approximately $1,817 before taxes, which is a steal when you compare it to a single sofa that costs nearly the same (and if not more) when it's not on sale. 

Keep scrolling to see the entire list of incredible furniture deals that are worth shopping at Walmart. 

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Benton Park Farmhouse X-Design End Table with Storage Drawer, $79.79 (orig. $149); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Gap Home Curved Arm Upholstered Loveseat, $319 (orig. $519); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Jace Industrial Wood Rectangle Media Console, $179 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Gap Home Upholstered Club Chair, $139 (orig. $229); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Euroco 5-Piece Dining Set, $159 (orig. $294); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Benton Park Faux Marble 2-Tier Round Coffee Table, $122.40 (orig. $229.99); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Benton Park Metal and Wood Slim C Shaped End Table, $39.98 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Mainstays Conrad Coffee Table, $69 (orig. $120); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Desert Fields Rose Upholstered Bed, $230 (orig. $340); walmart.com

Credit: Walmart

Buy It! Modern Wood Lift Top Coffee Table, $115 (orig. $156.99); walmart.com

