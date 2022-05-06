Walmart's Secret Furniture Sale Is Chock-Full of Sofas, Beds, and Dining Sets for Up to 54% Off
Furnishing a new home or even upgrading your existing pieces can add up, but a good sale can ease the financial strain — and our eyes are on Walmart's secret sale.
You'll find hundreds of great deals on furniture for every room including beds, sofas, dining sets, coffee tables, and more. Instead of sifting through tons of things you don't need, we've curated a list of all the best deals that are up to 54 percent off. If you've been thinking about changing up the style in your home, now's the time to do it without draining the bank. But hurry, there's no telling how long this sale will last.
Furniture Deals at Walmart
Can you really have too much storage? The only acceptable answer is no, and with a bed that has large storage drawers underneath like the Euroco Pine Wood Platform Bed, you basically gain additional closet space. Or, you can use it to store extra pillows, blankets, and seasonal bedding so it's convenient to grab whenever you need it. The bed frame includes two drawers that sit on wheels to easily glide in and out, and can actually be placed on either side of the bed. Five-star reviewers describe it as a "study bed" that's "easy to assemble."
Another piece of furniture that provides extra storage is the Benton Park Entryway Console Table that's $135 off right now. It has three 3.5-foot shelves that can hold up to 220 pounds altogether, which means it's sturdy enough to use as a TV stand. One reviewer also said it's "perfect for entryways" so you might want to add a few cute baskets to your cart to further organize the shelves. Additionally, it comes with everything you need for a quick assembly and takes 30 minutes or less to complete.
Even if you were to purchase every piece of Walmart furniture on our list, you'd only be spending approximately $1,817 before taxes, which is a steal when you compare it to a single sofa that costs nearly the same (and if not more) when it's not on sale.
Keep scrolling to see the entire list of incredible furniture deals that are worth shopping at Walmart.
