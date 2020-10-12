Walmart’s Big Save Sale Is Here — Shop Dyson Vacuums, HD TVs, and Face Masks at Huge Discounts
Check out the 35 can’t-miss deals here
Walmart’s Big Save Sale is here and it’s proving to be just as amazing as Amazon Prime Day (which, in case you didn’t know, starts tomorrow). Thousands of home items like Dyson vacuums, Instant Pot pressure cookers, and ergonomic desk chairs are on sale for prices so low, you’ll blink twice — maybe three times — at them.
From now until Thursday, October 15, you can shop the thousands of deals on smart devices, smart televisions, and home appliances starting under $50. These huge discounts include all the items you need to create or update your own work from home space, including bookshelves that are $60 off, and desks $130 off. If you’re wanting a media makeover, you can shop smart TVs for under $100, and voice assistants under $40.
Some of the best markdowns are on televisions that can completely revolutionize your at-home binging experience. For example, the 70-inch 4K Roku TV can stream more than 500,000 shows and movies without the need to buy additional equipment. Usually around $800, you can buy it today for $500. Also on sale are the fan-favorite Powerbeats3 headphones that connect to any device via bluetooth. Known for their crystal-clear and noise-canceling sound features, the headphones usually sell for $119, but today you can snag them for under $80.
Other deals worth calling out include an under-$250 refurbished Dyson vacuum cleaner, form-flattering jeans for $36, and a pack of 50 disposable face masks that’s now on sale for $23.
There’s no doubt a lot of items to get through in this sale, and given that some items on the site are already selling out, it’s best to snag what you can, while you can. Below, shop the 35 best deals you can shop now at Walmart’s Big Save Sale.
Best Home Appliance Deals
- Dyson V8 Absolute Total Clean HEPA Cordless Vacuum, $239.99 (orig. $329.99); walmart.com
- The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60, $49 (orig. $99); walmart.com
- ionVac Robot Vacuum, $99 (orig. $179.88); walmart.com
- Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer, $49.88 (orig. $99); walmart.com
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com
- Shark Rocket Self-Cleaning Brushroll Stick Vacuum, $119 (orig. $239.99); walmart.com
- SodaStream One Touch Sparkling Water Maker, $123.19 (orig. $153.99); walmart.com
Best Face Mask Deals
- Pro MC 5-piece Unisex Cloth Face Mask, $24.95 (orig. $34.95); walmart.com
- 50- piece Disposable 3-Layer Face Mask, $22.99 (orig. $69.99); walmart.com
- Hanes Wicking Cotton Masks, 10 Pack, $19.50 (orig. $25); walmart.com
- Pro MC 4-piece USA Flag Print Unisex Face Mask, $24.95 (orig. $34.95); walmart.com
- Pro MC 2-piece Unisex Gold Flower Print Face Mask, $12.95 (orig. $15.95); walmart.com
- Reusable Cotton Face Mask with Filters, $10.87 (orig. $18.99); walmart.com
- 5-Pack Real Tie-Dye 100% Cotton 2-Layer Reusable Face Mask, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); walmart.com
Best Tech Deals
- JVC 32" Class HD (720p) Roku Smart LED TV, $98 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com
- SAMSUNG 27" Class Curved LED (1920x1080) Monitor, $209.99 (orig. $269); walmart.com
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant, $39 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $79 (orig. $119); walmart.com
- VIZIO 55" Class 4K UHD Quantum Smartcast Smart TV, $498 (orig. $578); walmart.com
- Element 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $798); walmart.com
Best Furniture Deals
- OFM Essentials Collection Leather Office Chair, $88.99 (orig. $170); walmart.com
- Gymax 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Ladder Bookcase, $69.99 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com
- Torino Tufted Microfiber Headboard, $125 (orig. $195.30); walmart.com
- Gymax Desk with Cup Headphone Holder, $165.99 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com
- Coby 3 Drawer Media Dresser, $89 (orig. $119); walmart.com
- Serta Chelsea 3-Seat Multi-function Upholstery Fabric Sofa, $139 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
- Mainstays Parsons Console Table, $65 (orig. $100); walmart.com
Best Fashion Deals
- Levi’s Women's Classic Straight Fit Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); walmart.com
- Eddie Bauer Women's Luna Peak Down Parka, $59.99 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- Alpine Swiss Aiden Cotton Terry Cloth Bathrobe, $49.99 (orig. $95); walmart.com
- Time and Tru Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $9.98 (orig. $19.96); walmart.com
- Ma Croix Soft Fleece Sweatpants, $14.99 (orig. $35.75); walmart.com
- Plaid Lightweight Scarf Wrap, $10.78 (orig. $19.99); walmart.com
- Hobo Shoulder Bag, $7.99 (orig. $19.99); walmart.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.