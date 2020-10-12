Walmart’s Big Save Sale Is Here — Shop Dyson Vacuums, HD TVs, and Face Masks at Huge Discounts

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Walmart’s Big Save Sale is here and it’s proving to be just as amazing as Amazon Prime Day (which, in case you didn’t know, starts tomorrow). Thousands of home items like Dyson vacuums, Instant Pot pressure cookers, and ergonomic desk chairs are on sale for prices so low, you’ll blink twice — maybe three times — at them.

Some of the best markdowns are on televisions that can completely revolutionize your at-home binging experience. For example, the 70-inch 4K Roku TV can stream more than 500,000 shows and movies without the need to buy additional equipment. Usually around $800, you can buy it today for $500. Also on sale are the fan-favorite Powerbeats3 headphones that connect to any device via bluetooth. Known for their crystal-clear and noise-canceling sound features, the headphones usually sell for $119, but today you can snag them for under $80.

There’s no doubt a lot of items to get through in this sale, and given that some items on the site are already selling out, it’s best to snag what you can, while you can. Below, shop the 35 best deals you can shop now at Walmart’s Big Save Sale.

Best Home Appliance Deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Total Clean HEPA Cordless Vacuum, $239.99 (orig. $329.99); walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60, $49 (orig. $99); walmart.com

ionVac Robot Vacuum, $99 (orig. $179.88); walmart.com

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer, $49.88 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Shark Rocket Self-Cleaning Brushroll Stick Vacuum, $119 (orig. $239.99); walmart.com

SodaStream One Touch Sparkling Water Maker, $123.19 (orig. $153.99); walmart.com

Best Face Mask Deals

Pro MC 5-piece Unisex Cloth Face Mask, $24.95 (orig. $34.95); walmart.com

50- piece Disposable 3-Layer Face Mask, $22.99 (orig. $69.99); walmart.com

Hanes Wicking Cotton Masks, 10 Pack, $19.50 (orig. $25); walmart.com

Pro MC 4-piece USA Flag Print Unisex Face Mask, $24.95 (orig. $34.95); walmart.com

Pro MC 2-piece Unisex Gold Flower Print Face Mask, $12.95 (orig. $15.95); walmart.com

Reusable Cotton Face Mask with Filters, $10.87 (orig. $18.99); walmart.com

5-Pack Real Tie-Dye 100% Cotton 2-Layer Reusable Face Mask, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); walmart.com

Best Tech Deals

JVC 32" Class HD (720p) Roku Smart LED TV, $98 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com

SAMSUNG 27" Class Curved LED (1920x1080) Monitor, $209.99 (orig. $269); walmart.com

Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant, $39 (orig. $79.99); walmart.com

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, $79 (orig. $119); walmart.com

VIZIO 55" Class 4K UHD Quantum Smartcast Smart TV, $498 (orig. $578); walmart.com

Element 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $798); walmart.com

Best Furniture Deals

OFM Essentials Collection Leather Office Chair, $88.99 (orig. $170); walmart.com

Gymax 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Ladder Bookcase, $69.99 (orig. $129.99); walmart.com

Torino Tufted Microfiber Headboard, $125 (orig. $195.30); walmart.com

Gymax Desk with Cup Headphone Holder, $165.99 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

Coby 3 Drawer Media Dresser, $89 (orig. $119); walmart.com

Serta Chelsea 3-Seat Multi-function Upholstery Fabric Sofa, $139 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com

Mainstays Parsons Console Table, $65 (orig. $100); walmart.com

Best Fashion Deals

Levi’s Women's Classic Straight Fit Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); walmart.com

Eddie Bauer Women's Luna Peak Down Parka, $59.99 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Alpine Swiss Aiden Cotton Terry Cloth Bathrobe, $49.99 (orig. $95); walmart.com

Time and Tru Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $9.98 (orig. $19.96); walmart.com

Ma Croix Soft Fleece Sweatpants, $14.99 (orig. $35.75); walmart.com

Plaid Lightweight Scarf Wrap, $10.78 (orig. $19.99); walmart.com

Hobo Shoulder Bag, $7.99 (orig. $19.99); walmart.com