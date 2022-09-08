This Best-Selling Pillow Has Thousands of Glowing Five-Star Reviews, and It's Only $10

Back and side sleepers, this one’s for you

By Lydia Mansel
Published on September 8, 2022 09:30 PM

Sertapedic No Go Flat Bed Pillow
Photo: Walmart

The difference between sleeping on a good pillow and a bad pillow is significant — and a night with the latter can be detrimental to your neck, even resulting in stiffness or pain.

While pillow density is highly subjective, many people prefer a headrest that keeps its shape throughout the night. If that's you, we found your new favorite bed accessory. The Sertapedic No-Go Flat Pillow is a certified bestseller that lives up to its name. With nearly 2,000 five-star reviews, it has shoppers raving about how it simultaneously provides comfort and support. For those in the market for a "not too hard, not too soft" pillow, this is definitely the one.

The secret to how it maintains its shape night after night is in the architecture. Inside the 300-thread count pillow is a supportive foam core surrounded by a plush SupraLoft polyester fiber fill. Many pillows promoted as firm or supportive can miss the mark when it comes to fostering quality sleep. Plenty of tossing and turning ensues as the sleeper attempts to find a suitable position. But the Sertapedic No-Go Flat Pillow was specifically made to strike that magical balance — and it works for both back and side sleepers.

Sertapedic No Go Flat Bed Pillow
Amazon

Buy It! Sertapedic No-Go Flat Pillow, from $9.44; walmart.com

If the glowing reviews and impressive technology don't convince you, maybe the price will. Coming in at just under $10 for a standard queen size, the No-Go Flat Pillow is a steal. You can also shop the hypoallergenic pillow in king size for a few dollars more.

Pillows are one of those things, like walking shoes or shower curtains, that you use a lot but don't often think about replacing. But at this price, now is the perfect time to go ahead and switch out all of the bedroom pillows in your house. You want your guests and kids to sleep well too, after all. To ensure a long lifespan for the pillows, avoid throwing them in the washer; Sertapedic recommends spot cleaning only.

Before you know it, you'll be getting more shut-eye and waking up feeling rested and rejuvenated. Nothing is more valuable than a good night's sleep, so shop the Sertapedic No-Go Flat Pillow at this unbeatable price.

