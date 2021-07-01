Walmart Is Having a Massive Fourth of July Sale — Here's How to Get the Best Deals Shipped to You for Free
June 20 might technically be the first official day of summer — and normally, we'd never question the esteemed wisdom of The Farmer's Almanac — but there's just something about the July Fourth weekend that makes summer feel like the Kool-Aid Man smashing through a cinder block wall: There's simply no denying that it's here.
And for anyone who enjoys ringing in a new season with new stuff, Walmart has you covered. In celebration of July Fourth weekend, Walmart put hundreds of items on sale in categories ranging from breezy summer clothing (some of it of the patriotic variety), outdoor games and swimming pools, grills for all your barbecue plans, and even deals on electronics for when you just need to step inside, take a tepid shower, put on a movie, and let the AC heal you all afternoon. And the best part is that with a Walmart+ membership (for which you can sign up for a 15-day free trial), you can get all of these amazing deals shipped right to your doorstep for free.
As the Kool-Aid Man famously proclaimed: "Oh yeahhhh!"
Best Clothing Deals
First up, the clothing. There are some seriously cute summer threads available on Walmart, including an excellent pair of trendy paper bag-waist denim shorts and a knit dress for all your summer functions. If you're simply looking to accessorize, there's an on-theme fanny pack (the perfect size for sparklers) and a pair of patriotic blue Skechers slides that are so comfortable, you only have to worry about the weird tan lines.
- No Boundaries Junior Paper Bag Shorts, $9.50 (orig. $11.98)
- Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Lila Mid-Rise Cuff Shorts, $18 (orig. $24)
- Men's Tie Dye Patriotic Graphic Tank 2-Pack, $17 (orig. $19.98)
- Patriotic Fanny Pack Waist Bag, $12.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Max Studio Women's Sleeveless Midi Empire Jersey Dress, $33 (orig. $44)
- Skechers Foamies Cali Surf Journey Slide, $19.99 (orig. $40)
- Time and Tru Women's Knit Midi Dress with Belt, $11 (orig. $14.96)
- Champion Men's Long Mesh Shorts, $15–$25
Best Grill Deals
In the grill department, there are significant savings on a few different sizes and models, both charcoal and electric. Perhaps you've been wanting to upgrade your outdoor heat, or switch from charcoal to gas, or vice versa? Either way, Walmart has you covered.
- Dyna-Glo Heavy-Duty Charcoal Grill, $222.99 (orig. $283)
- Dyna-Glo DGD381BNC-D Compact Charcoal Grill, $119.95 (orig. $148.40)
- Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner, $284 (orig. $334)
Best Outdoor Games & Pool Deals
What's summer without a few more outdoor recreational activities? From cornhole to beer pong to inflatable pools and even a bean bag toss, Walmart has the kind of outdoor recreational gear that will have you wanting to stay outside all afternoon. Just don't forget the SPF.
- Intex 8.5 x 5.3 x 2.13 Rectangular Frame Above Ground Swimming Pool, $219
- EastPoint Sports Americana Cornhole Boards, $49.96 (orig. $59.97)
- GoPong 8' Foldable American Flag Portable Beer Pong Table, $99.99 (orig. $125.99)
- Franklin Sports Americana Bean Bag Toss, $35.90 (orig. $45)
Best TV Deals
Finally, if you're looking for an excuse to escape to the living room and spend a day with the blinds closed and the AC blasting, Walmart also has some pretty great deals on smart TVs right now. After all, summer isn't just about being outside: It's about relaxing and entertaining yourself however you feel like it.
- TCL 50" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
- LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR, $696.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Samsung 49" Class Widescreen QLED Gaming Quantum Dot TV, $899.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
Remember, if you sign up for a Walmart+ membership, all of the above items will ship to your door for free (and sometimes in just a matter of days). Head to Walmart to shop the sale now — your perfect summer is depending on it.
