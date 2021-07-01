Shop

Walmart Is Having a Massive Fourth of July Sale — Here's How to Get the Best Deals Shipped to You for Free

There are savings on clothing, electronics, outdoor games, and more
By Amanda Richards
July 01, 2021 08:00 AM
June 20 might technically be the first official day of summer — and normally, we'd never question the esteemed wisdom of The Farmer's Almanac — but there's just something about the July Fourth weekend that makes summer feel like the Kool-Aid Man smashing through a cinder block wall: There's simply no denying that it's here.

And for anyone who enjoys ringing in a new season with new stuff, Walmart has you covered. In celebration of July Fourth weekend, Walmart put hundreds of items on sale in categories ranging from breezy summer clothing (some of it of the patriotic variety), outdoor games and swimming pools, grills for all your barbecue plans, and even deals on electronics for when you just need to step inside, take a tepid shower, put on a movie, and let the AC heal you all afternoon. And the best part is that with a Walmart+ membership (for which you can sign up for a 15-day free trial), you can get all of these amazing deals shipped right to your doorstep for free.

As the Kool-Aid Man famously proclaimed: "Oh yeahhhh!"

Credit: Walmart

Best Clothing Deals

First up, the clothing. There are some seriously cute summer threads available on Walmart, including an excellent pair of trendy paper bag-waist denim shorts and a knit dress for all your summer functions. If you're simply looking to accessorize, there's an on-theme fanny pack (the perfect size for sparklers) and a pair of patriotic blue Skechers slides that are so comfortable, you only have to worry about the weird tan lines. 

Credit: Walmart

Best Grill Deals

In the grill department, there are significant savings on a few different sizes and models, both charcoal and electric. Perhaps you've been wanting to upgrade your outdoor heat, or switch from charcoal to gas, or vice versa? Either way, Walmart has you covered. 

Credit: Walmart

Best Outdoor Games & Pool Deals

What's summer without a few more outdoor recreational activities? From cornhole to beer pong to inflatable pools and even a bean bag toss, Walmart has the kind of outdoor recreational gear that will have you wanting to stay outside all afternoon. Just don't forget the SPF. 

Credit: Walmart

Best TV Deals

Finally, if you're looking for an excuse to escape to the living room and spend a day with the blinds closed and the AC blasting, Walmart also has some pretty great deals on smart TVs right now. After all, summer isn't just about being outside: It's about relaxing and entertaining yourself however you feel like it. 

Remember, if you sign up for a Walmart+ membership, all of the above items will ship to your door for free (and sometimes in just a matter of days). Head to Walmart to shop the sale now — your perfect summer is depending on it. 

