Amazon Shoppers Are Racing to Buy This Affordable Storage Console, and It’s 45% Off
Whether your space is big or small, clutter always finds a way to creep in. If you're looking to up your home organization game in a stylish way, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution: the Walker Edison Willa Storage Console. With its versatile design, this furniture piece acts as a discrete decluttering method for your living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen, mudroom, home office, and anywhere else clutter tends to strike. And, it's got a surprisingly affordable price tag.
Thanks to its space-saving 32-inch by 15.75-inch frame, the storage console fits comfortably within any sized room and is equipped with four deep, 32-pound weight-bearing cubbies that are separated by an adjustable shelf to house your stuff. If you're storing something that throws off your design aesthetic, you have the option of covering it with the console's sliding wooden farmhouse-style slat door, which comes in two colors and adds an instant modern-meets-rustic charm. The console is typically $299.00, but it's currently on sale for 45 percent off.
Buy It! Walker Edison Willa Storage Console, $164.99 (orig. $299.00); amazon.com
Currently touting an impressive 4.8-star rating and hundreds of glowing reviews, the console is a hit among Amazon shoppers. Reviewers are not only impressed by the storage console's high quality construction and endless storage possibilities, but also by how easy it is to assemble.
"I will admit, I was overwhelmed and intimidated by how many pieces and parts it came with, but once I got started putting it together, it really was a breeze" one reviewer said. "If you're debating this purchase, do it. It's a solid, very sturdy, beautiful piece of furniture, and you can't beat the price either."
Vouching for its multifunctional design, reviewers shared that they've used the console to create a mini coffee station that extends their kitchen countertop space, a stylish wine bar, a spot for serveware, an entertainment console, a laundry room storage spot, and more. One highlighted that the door is strong enough to withstand "being slid open multiple times a day by small children. They added, "It looks expensive, feels sturdy, and is a perfect size. I couldn't be happier with this product. I get compliments all the time."
Simultaneously upgrade your storage space and home decor, and grab the Walker Edison Willa Storage Console on Amazon today. Shoppers say it's the perfect finishing touch to any room at a price that can't be beat.