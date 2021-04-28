This Top-Rated TV Stand with 10,000+ Ratings Gets Amazon Reviewers ‘Endless Compliments'
The heart of the home might be the kitchen, but its soul has to be the living room. And the living room's center of focus? Almost always the TV. Countless movie nights and video game nights are passed in front of the TV, so a sturdy TV stand is crucial when it comes to keeping it steady. They can do more than just to prop up your screen, though: A TV stand can also be a great statement centerpiece in the living room while offering storage. One option that Amazon shoppers have raved about is Walker Edison's Georgetown Farmhouse-Chic TV stand, which reviewers say is "well worth the price."
With more than 10,000 ratings, Walker Edison's TV stand is one of the most popular on Amazon. It even has more than 7,500 perfect ratings and more than 1,400 five-star reviews, all coming to a stellar 4.5-star grade. The TV stand is available in multiple options, ranging up to 70 inches wide, and comes in versions that include fireplaces or glass doors.
Designed in a modern farmhouse-chic style, the Walker Edison TV stand can be easily dressed up with ceramics, books, and indoor plants. The 58-inch and 70-inch options include two side panel doors (glass or wood-paneled) and six storage compartments, and the fireplace displays can be operated individually and heat up rooms up to 400 square feet. They even come with two cord-management ports so you can keep your cables organized.
Not only is it available with either glass or wood paneled doors as well as fireplaces, but shoppers can also choose from six colors such as reclaimed barnwood and white oak. Hundreds of reviewers say it's easy to assemble, with some saying it took around an hour to fully put up the stand. All you need is a screwdriver, according to reviews, and the package includes detailed instructions to walk you through every step.
One reviewer said this TV stand is "modern but beautifully made," adding, "We changed our entire living room to a brighter, more modern farmhouse look and this is exactly what we were looking for… We've gotten so many compliments since we got it and everyone asks where it's from."
Another said they received "endless compliments" for the TV stand with a fireplace. "I wanted to put my TV in front of my real fireplace but I still wanted that cozy fireplace look," the reviewer described. "This was the perfect solution! Instead of lighting a real fire twice a year, I can have a cozy fire every day of the year. Definitely the centerpiece of my house."
While the 58-inch and 70-inch stands might be too long for smaller living rooms, the Walker Edison TV stand is also available in smaller dimensions such as one that measures just 44 inches and fits TVs up to 50 inches. Some versions are even on sale, and we've narrowed down the best deals. Shop Walker Edison's top-rated TV stands below.
