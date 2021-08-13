TikTok Loves This Top-Rated $7 Amazon Find That Shoppers Call a 'Great Solution' for Clutter in Any Room
Sometimes the most useful, handy things around your house aren't the most obvious, as is the case with this outlet add-on that both TikTokers and Amazon reviewers love. As one shopper put it: "You don't realize how much you need this until you have it."
The Wali outlet shelf instantly adds more storage to any space. The Amazon find has racked up 3,500 five-star ratings — and a near-perfect overall rating of 4.6 stars — from Amazon shoppers who rave about its usefulness, calling it a "great solution" for decluttering and holding speakers, smart home devices, cell phones, and all kinds of electronics. The shelf is currently 33 percent off on Amazon, and right now, there's an additional coupon for 15 percent off, marking it down to under $7.
The sleek ledge mounts to the wall in just a few minutes. Simply remove the outlet's current cover, line it up with the perimeter, and then reattach the plate back in its place. The shelf comes in black and white, and its top is large enough to accommodate Amazon Echo devices, Google Home smart home hubs, WiFi systems, and various Bluetooth speakers. Owners also love it for storing all kinds of items that weigh up to 10 pounds, like electric razors, toothbrushes, hair tools, diffusers, and keys.
The Amazon's Choice product has also found viral TikTok fame. The popular account Top Online Finds included the outlet shelf in its "bathroom items you didn't know you needed" video, which has received over 3 million likes and 15 million views.
Along with all the enthusiastic TikTok comments, the shelf has also received tons of praise in its Amazon reviews. "This little shelf is awesome! Now, my [Echo] Dot is always in a perfect spot and sounds great all the time," another reviewer wrote of the "super sturdy" shelf. "I didn't know how much I needed this until I had it! Now, I need to get more for the other devices around my house."
"This is one of those amazing space-saving products you can't wait to tell your friends about. I love listening to music while in the shower, and having my Amazon Echo there is perfect," another reviewer said. "It was a breeze [to install] and I don't anticipate any damage when removing it." Plus, the shelf "frees up counter space and doesn't hide the outlets," either.
Many reviewers also chimed in to share that they intentionally installed theirs upside down. This creative hack ensures that the ledge can fit under cabinets and hold tall items, making it even more functional.
Whether you envision the shelf going in your bathroom, kitchen, home office, bedroom, or garage, now's a great time to grab one — or a few. There's no word on how long Amazon's sale and exclusive coupon will last, so grab a few of the TikTok-loved outlet shelves and you'll have more counter space to enjoy (and less clutter) in a snap.
