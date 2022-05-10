Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner Removed 'Years of Grime in Seconds,' and It's Under $100 Today
If you've noticed layers of dirt and grime around the house that traditional cleaning methods can't get rid of, then you're in need of a steam cleaner.
Amazon shoppers love the Wagner Spraytech Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, which is currently on sale for under $100 at Amazon. The top-rated steam cleaner relies on pressurized hot steam (reaching temperatures up to 290 degrees Fahrenheit!) to dissolve dirt, grease, grime, and stains from a number of surfaces. Use it on car interiors, upholstery, stainless steel appliances, and even windows.
To operate the machine, simply fill the tank with water, wait for it to heat up, and then get to work. The device can produce up to 45 minutes of continuous steam.
Weighing in at just under 10 pounds, it's super easy to maneuver and carry around the house. Plus, it comes with a slew of accessories, including utility brushes, window squeegees, a jet nozzle, and a crevice tool, among others.
Buy It! Wagner Spraytech Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner, $99 (orig. $119); amazon.com
Over 7,300 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it removes "years of grime in seconds" and is "excellent for deep cleaning." One specifically shared: "This steamer with the jet nozzle attachment blasted the grime right out."
And another reviewer said, "I cleaned grout lines that [had] never been cleaned for the past five years, and it did the job." They also shared, "I normally don't advise people to buy things, but this steamer is equal to a commercial grade on used at hotels; I know that because I work at a casino and this outperformed the $2,000 one they bought for in-house cleaning."
Head to Amazon to snag the Wagner Spraytech Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner while it's on sale and under $100.
