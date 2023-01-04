Sometimes, an ordinary comforter or an extra throw blanket just won't cut it when temperatures drop into the single digits. If there's one thing everyone can benefit from this winter, it's a heated blanket.

The Vremi Electric Blanket is an excellent option that's currently on sale for just $42 and is backed by 3,700 five-star ratings. It's made with super soft, thick fleece and measures 50 inches by 60 inches, which is almost equivalent to a full-size mattress. Not only will it keep you warm with six heat settings, but it'll also help relieve muscle pain all throughout your body thanks to the built-in wires that provide even heat distribution.

The blanket heats up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit and has up to eight timed settings including auto-shut off to ensure your safety. Plus, it comes with a remote control to make adjusting settings convenient. The 10-foot power cord is detachable, so you can also use it as a traditional blanket making it great for all seasons.

With other heated blankets costing upward of $200, this limited-time deal seems like a steal.

Thankfully, this electric blanket is easy to clean since it's machine washable and dryer safe as long as all of the cords are removed beforehand. Make sure to select a gentle cycle and dry it on a low setting. One shopper who has washed the blanket "at least 10 times" said that as long as you follow the instructions, it'll "be as new" with "zero issues" after cleaning.

Aside from customers loving that it's easy to clean, another five-star reviewer raved that it "keeps you warm all night long" and claimed it's "worth every penny" for winter. An additional shopper went as far as to say it's the "best purchase I've made this season."

If you're one of those people who can never seem to get warm no matter what the thermostat reads, now's the time to invest in an electric blanket to keep you cozy at all times.

