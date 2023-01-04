Lifestyle Home Shoppers Say This Heated Blanket Is Their 'Best Purchase' of the Season, and It's on Sale at Amazon Add it to your cart for just $42 By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew Sometimes, an ordinary comforter or an extra throw blanket just won't cut it when temperatures drop into the single digits. If there's one thing everyone can benefit from this winter, it's a heated blanket. The Vremi Electric Blanket is an excellent option that's currently on sale for just $42 and is backed by 3,700 five-star ratings. It's made with super soft, thick fleece and measures 50 inches by 60 inches, which is almost equivalent to a full-size mattress. Not only will it keep you warm with six heat settings, but it'll also help relieve muscle pain all throughout your body thanks to the built-in wires that provide even heat distribution. The blanket heats up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit and has up to eight timed settings including auto-shut off to ensure your safety. Plus, it comes with a remote control to make adjusting settings convenient. The 10-foot power cord is detachable, so you can also use it as a traditional blanket making it great for all seasons. With other heated blankets costing upward of $200, this limited-time deal seems like a steal. Amazon Buy It! Vremi Electric Blanket, $41.93 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Thankfully, this electric blanket is easy to clean since it's machine washable and dryer safe as long as all of the cords are removed beforehand. Make sure to select a gentle cycle and dry it on a low setting. One shopper who has washed the blanket "at least 10 times" said that as long as you follow the instructions, it'll "be as new" with "zero issues" after cleaning. Aside from customers loving that it's easy to clean, another five-star reviewer raved that it "keeps you warm all night long" and claimed it's "worth every penny" for winter. An additional shopper went as far as to say it's the "best purchase I've made this season." If you're one of those people who can never seem to get warm no matter what the thermostat reads, now's the time to invest in an electric blanket to keep you cozy at all times. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping One of the Best Cooling Sheets We Tested Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Incredibly Easy to Maneuver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon Mindy Kaling Announced Her Show's Move to Netflix in a Parade of Colorful Dresses — Including This Preppy Style