Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Powerful' Tub Scrubber That's on Sale for Just $50

If you've been trying to get a handful of stubborn stains out of the sink or bathtub — but haven't discovered a tool that truly gets the job done — here's one you're going to want to know about: the Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber.

The electronic spin scrubber, which is currently 23 percent off at Amazon, can be used to replace a traditional steam mop or manual brush. It can hit a spinning power of up to 300 rates per minute and last up to one and half hours on a single charge. Designed with an extendable stainless steel handle and three adjustable positions, the scrubber can be used to tackle just about any area in the house, including windows, stovetops, corners, bathtubs, and even floors.

To use the device, just pop on your brush of choice (choose from a flat brush, corner brush, small brush, and pointed brush), and then get to work, weaving in and out of spaces and diving into the deep corners of the bathtub, equipped with your spray solution of choice.

None of the brush bristles will scratch surfaces, so you won't have to worry about ruining the floor or tub. Plus, the handle can extend from 27 inches to 43 inches, allowing you to get into areas above your head.

More than 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the electric spin scrubber a five-star rating, with one noting that they "can't live without" it while many others call it "powerful." One user said, "I cannot believe all those years I scrubbed my bathtub without this," while another enthused, "This is one thousand percent worth it for scrubbing the tub, shower, and any tile surface!"

A third five-star reviewer wrote: "Wow! This is the best purchase I've ever made. I have a large shower that normally takes me an hour to clean and it's exhausting." But now, thanks to this scrubber, the shopper says it's "so fast and easy." They finished off by adding, "The brushes seem like they'll hold up for awhile."

