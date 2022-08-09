People.com Lifestyle Home This Stick Vacuum with 'Terrific Suction' Is on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon Right Now “It cleaned much more thoroughly than my name brand robot vac in very little time” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Any time there's a mess on the floor, it's such a pain to lug out a hefty, unwieldy corded vacuum cleaner — even if it's a powerful device. Rather than be attached to the wall — thanks to a short cord, that is — you might as well opt for a stick vacuum, one that gives you the freedom to maneuver around the house without being chained to an outlet. Start with the Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently under $100 at Amazon. The popular stick vacuum is designed with a 7.8-inch brush head and complete with a two-in-one soft roller, which combined easily picks up pet hair, debris, dirt, and other messes. You can use the vacuum across a range of surfaces, including hardwood floors, pile carpets, tile, and marble. The device can hit suction speeds up to 12,000 pascals in its two modes, and it can run for up to 30 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged. The stick vacuum is constructed with a 1.3-liter dust cup, giving you plenty of space to run it without having to empty it every day. And thanks to its four-stage filtration system, complete with a HEPA filter, the vacuum traps 99.99 percent of dust particles as small as 0.1 microns, making it much easier to breathe indoors. The larger brush head is also constructed with LED headlights, illuminating all the dirt and dust you may have otherwise missed. The device can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum, and it comes with a smaller brush that allows you to target upholstered furniture, curtains, and car interiors. Plus, the brush can rotate up to 180 degrees, giving you maximum ability to maneuver it around and under furniture. Amazon Buy It! Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this cordless vacuum cleaner, with many noting that it has "terrific suction." Others who are "sick of sweeping dust" also wrote that it's "great for hard floors." One five-star reviewer shared: "It cleaned much more thoroughly than my name brand robot vac in very little time," while another enthused, "It is so lightweight and maneuvers easily around corners and underneath furniture." A third five-star reviewer explained that "this little guy is awesome!" They appreciated that it has two settings as well as washable filters. The shopper added: "I have a German Shepherd and this little guy picks up her fur, warns me when it's full, and is easy to empty." They finished off by writing, "It's so great that I bought two of them and both were still less than the Dyson. I really wish I had bought it sooner!" Head to Amazon to grab the Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $90. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.