This Stick Vacuum with 'Terrific Suction' Is on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon Right Now

Any time there's a mess on the floor, it's such a pain to lug out a hefty, unwieldy corded vacuum cleaner — even if it's a powerful device. Rather than be attached to the wall — thanks to a short cord, that is — you might as well opt for a stick vacuum, one that gives you the freedom to maneuver around the house without being chained to an outlet.

Start with the Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently under $100 at Amazon. The popular stick vacuum is designed with a 7.8-inch brush head and complete with a two-in-one soft roller, which combined easily picks up pet hair, debris, dirt, and other messes. You can use the vacuum across a range of surfaces, including hardwood floors, pile carpets, tile, and marble. The device can hit suction speeds up to 12,000 pascals in its two modes, and it can run for up to 30 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.

The stick vacuum is constructed with a 1.3-liter dust cup, giving you plenty of space to run it without having to empty it every day. And thanks to its four-stage filtration system, complete with a HEPA filter, the vacuum traps 99.99 percent of dust particles as small as 0.1 microns, making it much easier to breathe indoors. The larger brush head is also constructed with LED headlights, illuminating all the dirt and dust you may have otherwise missed.

The device can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum, and it comes with a smaller brush that allows you to target upholstered furniture, curtains, and car interiors. Plus, the brush can rotate up to 180 degrees, giving you maximum ability to maneuver it around and under furniture.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this cordless vacuum cleaner, with many noting that it has "terrific suction." Others who are "sick of sweeping dust" also wrote that it's "great for hard floors." One five-star reviewer shared: "It cleaned much more thoroughly than my name brand robot vac in very little time," while another enthused, "It is so lightweight and maneuvers easily around corners and underneath furniture."

A third five-star reviewer explained that "this little guy is awesome!" They appreciated that it has two settings as well as washable filters. The shopper added: "I have a German Shepherd and this little guy picks up her fur, warns me when it's full, and is easy to empty." They finished off by writing, "It's so great that I bought two of them and both were still less than the Dyson. I really wish I had bought it sooner!"

Head to Amazon to grab the Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $90.

