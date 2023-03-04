This Cordless Stick Vacuum That's 'Great for Small Places' Is on Sale for $76 Today

Are you tired of pulling out a clunky, old vacuum cleaner only to determine that it barely picks up any of the dirt scattered around the house? Rather than continue in this vicious cycle, upgrade to a powerful stick vacuum that's guaranteed to keep your floors spotless.

The Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on super sale at Amazon, slashed to just $76 thanks to double discounts. Complete with a two-in-one brush head, the vacuum easily picks up pet hair, dirt, debris, and other messes across multiple surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets, tile, and marble. Users can choose from two suction modes and then get to work, using the rotatable LED brush head to illuminate all the dirt they may have missed otherwise.

This vacuum is outfitted with a four-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.99 percent of dust particles and allergens as small as 0.1 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors while you're cleaning. Once charged, the vacuum can run for up to 30 minutes at a time, and you can even hang it on the wall thanks to the included mounting system. Plus, it comes with several attachments, allowing you to target upholstery and drapes.

Amazon

Buy It! Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users calling it "great for small places" and noting that they're "pleasantly surprised" by its power. One user said, "I was able to completely vacuum my carpet stairs in record time and they are cleaner than ever before," while another put it simply, writing: "My floors are so clean."

"I was able to vacuum my entire house, all my vents, my ceiling fans, [and] baseboards," a third shopper said. "The vacuum also has a light on the front of it, so vacuuming under dressers and beds is way easier than just guessing if you got everything up." They also added it's "lightweight" and "easy to maneuver," and finished off by calling it "absolutely perfect."

Head to Amazon to get the Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $76.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.