Shoppers Love This 'High-Power' Fan That Cools Down Entire Rooms in Minutes, and It's 40% Off

Speaking of bedtime, the fan is also a "must" for people who are hot sleepers or suffer from menopause. "I needed relief from the hot flashes I've started having at night," writes one Amazon shopper. "More air movement was needed to keep me happy and sane in the wee hours of the morning when my inner furnace tends to get stuck on 'high'... This fan has been the perfect solution. It is small, lightweight, and just right for my nightstand."