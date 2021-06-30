Shoppers Love This 'High-Power' Fan That Cools Down Entire Rooms in Minutes, and It's 40% Off
A compact fan is practically a necessity while working from home in the middle of summer. Not only can you aim the desk fan to face you during your 9-to-5, but you can also take it with you to the kitchen, bathroom, or living room. And Vornado's 133 Compact Air Circulator Fan is one to seriously consider, especially while the "best quality fan available" is 40 percent off on Amazon.
Vornado is known in the cooling and heating world for its durability and impeccable performance, so you know you're getting one of the best on the market. Over 2,700 Amazon shoppers can attest to its quality too, giving it a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer even says they will "never buy another fan brand" after using the Vornado air circulator.
At just 2 pounds a pop, the Vornado fan can easily be moved from the nightstand to the coffee table to your work desk without a problem. The high-powered fan is designed with two speed settings. And although that may sound basic, reviewers are convinced that's all you need with this small fan that "packs a punch."
The Vornado fan has a multi-directional head that can aim air right where you need it. This way you can position it straight to blow cool air on your face or upward to create a breeze for the whole room (up to 25 feet). And because the powerful fan produces a ton of air, you may hear a low hum, however, shoppers say it's the perfect white noise that is actually calming. A sound machine and a fan? Yes, and yes.
Speaking of bedtime, the fan is also a "must" for people who are hot sleepers or suffer from menopause. "I needed relief from the hot flashes I've started having at night," writes one Amazon shopper. "More air movement was needed to keep me happy and sane in the wee hours of the morning when my inner furnace tends to get stuck on 'high'... This fan has been the perfect solution. It is small, lightweight, and just right for my nightstand."
"Whew, this fan puts out quite the power for such a tiny fan," writes another. "I'm planning on buying a second one of these to take into the office due to the powerful air it can produce. I know Vornado fans are a bit more expensive, but so far it has been very worth it."
If you've been looking for a quality personal fan that'll keep you cool, you've found it with the Vornado portable fan. Get it while it's on sale for $30 at Amazon.
