This Compact Ottoman Has 3 Other Hidden Uses — and People Are ‘Blown Away’
Amazon has proved once again it can give you the most bang for your buck — just look at the retailer's affordable furniture offerings. From convertible futons to outdoor patio sets, shoppers can peruse plenty of versatile picks that will transform any space, big or small. And one deal that's not to be missed is the Vonanda Multi-Functioning Convertible Ottoman — a 4-in-1 piece that secretly offers more than meets the eye for $370.
The multi-use item functions as an ottoman at its most compact state, but with just a few adjustments, it can easily convert into a bed, sofa chair, or lounger. Despite its affordable price, reviewers say it feels anything but cheap; the sturdy metal frame can hold up to 375 pounds, the high-density sponge offers the right amount of comfort, and the linen fabric is incredibly breathable. What's more, the adjustable backrest can be placed at five different angles to accommodate the user's optimal support level, too.
Buy It! Vonanda Multi-Functioning Convertible Ottoman, $369.99 (orig. $389.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers say the furniture piece is a great pick for those looking to make the most of smaller spaces. Reviewers have placed it in a variety of spots in their home, from guest rooms to nurseries to TV dens. One person said they were "blown away" that it comes preassembled, and that they have "never been more excited about a chair" in their life. Many people even use it as a bed full-time, claiming it feels "firm and comfortable."
"Huge upgrade from a regular twin bed," said another. "No creaking or squeaking noise from the springs and [it took] practically nothing to assemble. Literally just take it out of the box. I thought the pillow was too small so I got regular sized pillows, but I find myself lying on top of this thinner pillow [more] than the regular pillows. Great space saver and an amazing product. One of the few things in life worth recommending."
"This is one of the coolest pieces of furniture I have ever purchased," wrote one customer. " I took a nap on it the same day it arrived and I thought it was pretty comfortable. I sit on it a lot to watch the fish in my fish tank, and it's also very easy to move around to different parts of the room. Takes up very little space. If you're on the fence about buying this little gem, I say go for it and you'll be glad you did."
Snag the Vonanda Multi-Functioning Convertible Ottoman for $370 on Amazon — just make sure to click the extra $20 off on-page coupon before checkout.
