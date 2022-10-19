If you spend time working from home, you'll certainly be all too familiar with wishing your coffee or tea stayed much warmer for longer.

A simple — and affordable — product makes quick work of this issue, and we've found a beloved option on sale at Amazon now. You can snag a Vobaga Mug Warmer in any of the six shades for up to 43 percent off (which means prices start at just $23!).

After all, we all hate that feeling of getting distracted with checking emails, only to return to your mug of cold and undrinkable coffee 10 minutes later. To prevent that from happening ever again, just pop this mug warmer on your desk and this issue will never haunt you again.

Buy It! Vobaga Mug Warmer, $22.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

To use the device, just choose from three heat level settings, selected by tapping the power button additional times. The light changes color to indicate its heat setting, so anyone knows it's on and hot. The maximum temperature is 149 degrees Fahrenheit, but there are lower settings if you prefer your drink a bit less hot.

The plate is small and lightweight, taking up minimal space on your desk. This also means it's easy to bring into the office with you if you're not a virtual worker. Plus, the smooth surface makes for easy cleaning.

If you're worried about safety, the device has a few built-in features to ensure it works perfectly for your needs. It utilizes a wall plug-in, so there's no need to recharge it. Plus, it has a safety feature to automatically shut-off if it's been on for over four hours, so you don't have to worry that you forgot to turn it off.

The mug warmer fits most traditional mugs, as long as you avoid anything with an uneven or particularly wide bottom. Best of all, it comes in six colors, including some neutrals like black, as well as more fun options like a light pink and blue. All of them are on sale now, but you'll find the best prices on the black or dark blue.

Reviewers are also hopping on to share their love of this "handy" little tool. One reviewer who called it, "my office BFF" added, "I wish I had bought this years ago! I had an old one before that was 'meh,' but this has temperature control, auto shut off, and works so much better!" Plenty of other reviewers are totally enamored, with another sharing, "I use this every day without fail and am planning on purchasing more to use as gifts for family."

A third five-star reviewer noted more specific uses for the temperature settings, saying, "The blue will keep it warm and the red will reheat a cup that's gone cold." In other words, you can fully reheat a cold cup just by using the hottest setting.

Head to Amazon to grab your own Vobaga Mug Warmer while it's up to 43 percent off.

