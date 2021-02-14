This Cordless Electric Mop Saves Amazon Customers So Much Time — and It’s on Sale

Thanks to its powerful dual-spin motor and lightweight design, there's no need to exert a lot of effort to get squeaky clean floors. The electric mop has an LED headlight that lets you see dirt and grime, as well as a quick sprayer that allows you to dispense solution while you work. It's packed with tons of other smart features that are meant to make mopping easy, like an extendable handle, step-on start button, easy-to-fill water tank, microfiber pads that adhere by velcro, and swivel steering so you can get along your baseboards and around corners of furniture.