This Cordless Electric Mop Saves Amazon Customers So Much Time — and It’s on Sale

Cleaning your floors can be one of the most daunting tasks, especially without the proper tools. But finding ones that are efficient and worth the money is another daunting task in and of itself. That's why we're always on the lookout for affordable floor care devices that'll make your life easier. Enter: The Vmai Cordless Electric Spin Mop.
Thanks to its powerful dual-spin motor and lightweight design, there's no need to exert a lot of effort to get squeaky clean floors. The electric mop has an LED headlight that lets you see dirt and grime, as well as a quick sprayer that allows you to dispense solution while you work. It's packed with tons of other smart features that are meant to make mopping easy, like an extendable handle, step-on start button, easy-to-fill water tank, microfiber pads that adhere by velcro, and swivel steering so you can get along your baseboards and around corners of furniture.
The electric mop comes with a detachable battery that can be plugged into the wall to recharge, along with four reusable microfiber pads that can be machine-washed after use. It works on a variety of floor types, including hardwood, tile, marble, and vinyl. Plus, its compact, flexible design won't take up too much room in a closet, making it ideal for small spaces.
Buy It! Vmai Cordless Electric Spin Mop, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers say the mop not only saves them time, but also provides relief to their backs, so it's no wonder it has more than 1,500 five-star reviews.
"I love how lightweight the mop is and it really made my wood floors look great," one reviewer wrote. "And it is a back saver for sure."
Another chimed in, "Love this mop! No more hurting my back, [I] just turn it on and push forward. It makes mopping so easy and fun! I have a 2-year-old and the floor gets sticky, colorful, etc. — this mop is sooo easy and it cleans the floor very well."
The Vmai electric mop normally costs $150, but for a limited time, you can get $10 off by clicking the coupon listed below the price. While it's not much, any deal on a product that'll make one chore on your list a little easier is worth it in our book — and many Amazon shoppers agree.
"This mop is amazing," one wrote. "I have 1,600 square feet of hardwood floors downstairs and five dogs, so mopping is a huge chore that I avoid at all costs and wait until my floors look disgusting before I finally pull out my bucket and mop. Now I can mop the entire downstairs in about 10 minutes! I mop weekly now because it doesn't take me two hours, and my floors look amazing. This mop is worth the money for the time it'll save you alone."
There's no need to waste time or energy mopping your floors when you can invest in the Vmai Cordless Electric Mop while it's on sale.
