This Portable Hammock That's 'a Breeze to Set Up' Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer

If you're looking to upgrade your backyard, beach, and park hangouts with a hammock, but don't have the time to wait for two trees to grow just-so to hang it from, keep reading.

This Vivere Portable Cotton Hammock promises all of the dreamy lounge-ability one could ever want on a beautiful day. It's racked up more than 11,000 perfect ratings at Amazon and if you act fast, you can snag it on sale for 42 percent off.

The hammock is designed to be assembled, disassembled, and transported anywhere, anytime. Its poles are made of sturdy, heavy-duty steel and weigh less than 40 pounds. They don't require tools for assembly either. The hammock itself is made from soft, breathable, and durable cotton that's ideal for hot summer weather. What's more, its strong polyester ties and adjustable hammock hooks allow you to customize its height from the ground and length while you lay.

Plus, it's a double-hammock, which means two people can fit comfortably for lounge sessions; the hammock has a length of 7.25 feet and a weight capacity of 450 pounds. The fabric is also weather-, rot- , and fade-resistant, though the brand recommends storing it in its included travel bag or indoors when it's not in use to better maintain its look and feel.

Amazon

Buy It! Vivere Portable Cotton Hammock, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

The easy-to-assemble design of the hammock means you can use it just about anywhere. In fact, one reviewer said they use it in their backyard, for vacation stays, at beaches, parks, and picnics. Another user called it "wonderfully portable" and "a breeze to set up." A third shopper raved that it's "so comfortable" and "wonderful for reading and napping in the backyard," while a final person shared that their family used and loved the hammock "all summer long."

In addition to the steep discount on the highly rated tropical-striped style of the Vivere hammock, you can also score varying deals on other colors and patterns — including blue lagoon and hot pink.

Be sure to act fast to snag the Vivere Portable Cotton Hammock while it's on sale ahead of the summer. The discount isn't guaranteed to last!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.