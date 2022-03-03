Iconic L.A. Music Venue the Viper Room to Be 'Reimagined' as Part of a New Mixed-Use Building
One of Los Angeles' most talked about nightclubs is about to be overhauled as part of a new real estate project.
The Viper Room — established in 1993 on the Sunset Strip near West Hollywood and originally co-owned by Johnny Depp — will be "reimagined" as part of a mixed-use residential building that will include condos, a boutique hotel and a new concert venue at 8850 Sunset Boulevard, a website for the project announced on Wednesday.
The new version of the space, which promises to "preserve a local legend for generations to come," will include a memorabilia exhibition space to "showcase the Strip's rich history."
The downstairs concert area will be updated to a state-of-the art music space, featuring modern soundproofing, a larger stage, superior acoustics and sound equipment and a cutting-edge recording studio.
"Memorabilia from the original Viper [Room] will be featured throughout the venue," the announcement added.
Other features of the forthcoming 12-story property include a rooftop restaurant and bar, cafes and retail space.
Construction on the new building, designed by architectural firm Arquitectonica, will begin next year, Deadline reports.
"We are delighted to bring forth this distinguished mixed-use project that pairs an unparalleled level of luxury and attention to detail with a historic location on the iconic Sunset Strip," said Charles Essig, managing director at Silver Creek Development, which co-owns the property, per the outlet.
"The project is a complementary offering to the Strip and will include a five-star luxury hotel to make 8850 Sunset a premier destination in the heart of West Hollywood," he continued.
The original Viper Room, located at 8852 Sunset Boulevard, has hosted popular music acts over the years, including Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, Hole, Elvis Costello, Lenny Kravitz, Pearl Jam, Weezer, Maroon 5, Iggy Pop and Sheryl Crow, according to the venue's website.
It is also notable as the site where River Phoenix collapsed and died of a drug overdose in October 1993 at the age of 23.
The original venue was styled in the fashion of Harlem's great jazz clubs of the 1920s, per its website.