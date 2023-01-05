Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Reveal Their 'Meditative' Los Angeles Home: 'This Is Definitely a Sanctuary'

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are showing off their serene Los Angeles home!

Davis, Tennon and their 12-year-old daughter Genesis had lived in their California house for five years, when the couple decided to call upon designer Michaela Cadiz to help transform their space into a personalized escape.

The refresh was inspired by their latest creative project. "We were working in South Africa, shooting The Woman King, while the renovation was unfolding, and we were inspired by the incredible color and culture there," Davis says. "I always want to go big and bold, but not too bold, not garish."

They updated the formerly monochromatic home with splashes of color and intricate patterns and incorporated statement pieces that are "a feast for the eyes and the spirit," Cadiz tells Architectural Digest.

Frank Frances/Architectural Digest

The front entry leads into the quiet, contemporary living room accented by vibrant art. "In our space, we want to feel like we're connected to our heritage," Tennon says of the works they chose to include.

"The pieces in and of themselves tell a story, like the Aboriginal dot art and the African-American art, which very much is rooted in the African-American folktale that our people can fly," Davis explains.

Frank Frances/Architectural Digest

The kitchen is where the "magic" happens, the actress says. It features a large center island and two large globe pendants.

The couple enjoy hosting Thanksgiving, their favorite holiday, at their house, which always revolves around the cookspace. One year, guests even had a dance party in the space as Tennon recalls blasting his favorite songs.

"We are the fun, and this kitchen is fun when good food is cooking in here," he says.

Frank Frances/Architectural Digest

Working in a hectic industry, the couple, who are co-founders of JuVee Productions, wanted their primary bedroom to be a space of utmost relaxation.

"It's a beautiful profession but it's a stressful lifestyle," David tells AD, "And you want to be able to come home in the space that you sleep in and feel more meditative."

To see more photos and read the full article, pick up the latest issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.