Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino Sells $3.8M Hollywood Hills Home Months After Purchasing It

Vinny Guadagnino is making moves with his real estate portfolio.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $3,767,500, less than a year after he made the purchase. Feroz Taj of The Agency represented both the seller and the buyer.

Guadagnino officially made the move to Los Angeles last November, when he purchased the home as a present to himself for his 33rd birthday. After originally dropping $3.5 million on the house, Guadagnino put it back on the market earlier this month for $3.85 million, according to The New York Post.

The Chippendales alum has since heavily featured the pad on his social media. "I've never gotten myself a birthday gift... So for my Jesus year, I'm blessed and thankful to have closed on another home," he wrote on Instagram in November, posting a photo of himself at the kitchen counter.

"I'm officially bicoastal Vinny... To new beginnings, following dreams, and chasing goals... Your second life begins when you realize you only have one... happy bday me," Guadagnino added.

The move marked a departure from his former living arrangements, the Staten Island native revealed.

"I would say the biggest misconception about me is that I am the ultimate mama's boy," he explained on an episode of Double Shot at Love. "I am a mama's boy, I will admit. I love my mom — she taught me everything I know, but the thing is I never lived in my mom's house, my mom lived in my house. I bought my mom a house, and I chose to live in the basement while I gave my mom the rest of the upstairs."

Nestled away in a cul-de-sac above Sunset Plaza, every room features panoramic views of Century City, Beverly Hills, and the Pacific Ocean, according to the listing.

Complete with three bedroom and three bathrooms, the newly remodeled 2,685-square-foot Mediterranean-inspired property features wide-plank hardwood and tile flooring throughout, as well as vaulted ceilings.

The open floor plan connects seamlessly via 24-foot custom Euroline doors to a large backyard terrace, complete with a saltwater pool and spa combo.