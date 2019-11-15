The Entourage House — Home to Vincent Chase — Is About to Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

Image zoom The Luxury Level. Inset: Claudette Barius/HBO

Ever wanted to live like one of the crew from Entourage? Now you can — if you have a spare $5.5 million!

The Encino, California, mansion where Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) lived in the HBO show, which aired from 2004 to 2011, is soon to be listed by Jill Krutchik at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

In real life, the massive Tuscan-style estate is worthy of any breakout movie star, with 9,200 square feet of living space including seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. It sits on a lot that’s just over 37,000 square feet.

The gated single-story home also boasts luxurious features including high ceilings (more than 22 feet tall in some spaces), French doors and walnut floors.

Inside, the residence’s “great room” contains a gourmet kitchen on one end with oversized double islands, and a family room on the other — complete with a wood-burning fireplace (only one of six in the home.)

The house includes multiple wings, including a guest wing, a children’s wing and the luxurious master wing, which includes the master bedroom, a separate office and a large master bathroom. All of the bedrooms in the home are en suite.

Other bonus spaces in the residence include a gym, bar, breakfast room, media room, library and sunroom.

Smart home technology is installed throughout the house.

Outside, the residence has a motor court, rolling lawns, a pool and an oversized spa, as well as a fire pit and two wood-burning fireplaces. The garage holds four cars, though there is additional room for parking in the gated courtyard.

The property is not yet for sale, but is expected to officially hit the market Sunday, November 17. Time to cash those Aquaman checks!