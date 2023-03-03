Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Are the 'Only Brand' They'll Buy — and They're Just $16 Apiece

Getting ready for bed often requires a routine, whether you tend to listen to music at night or prefer slipping under your favorite bed sheets. No matter what you do, though, you'll probably require a set of pillows.

And if you're looking for a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the Viewstar Set of 2 Bed Pillows — and they're currently on sale. Each one is stuffed with a down-alternative material that creates a super soft, comfortable pillow that cradles your head as you sleep. It provides support for your head and neck, keeping your spine aligned all night long. Plus, the pillows will retain their shape thanks to the airy polyester fibers that keep them plump — so no need to punch them back into your favorite position in the middle of the night.

Each pillow is outfitted with a silky smooth and breathable cover that's free of harmful substances. Thanks to sturdy stitching the pillows are durable, so you won't have to worry about the filling escaping. Plus, you can toss the pillows into the washing machine and dryer when they get dirty. Users can choose from a few sizes, including standard and king, each of which arrives with two pillows apiece.

Amazon

Buy It! Viewstar Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $31.19 (orig. $40.93); amazon.com

These pillows are so popular that they've picked up over 28,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who call them the "only brand" they'll buy and "fluffy" and "supportive." One user said, "I've bought three pairs of them now and my family loves them," while another enthused: "My son and I even take ours when we travel, that's how much we love these."

A third shopper called them the "only pillow you need," adding that "these are wonderful." They wrote, "I sleep all through the night and don't wake up with neck or shoulder pain." They even noted that they recommended the pillows to their friends who also love them. "Buy them, you will not regret it!"

Head to Amazon to get the Viewstar Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're just $16 apiece.

