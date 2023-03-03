Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Are the 'Only Brand' They'll Buy — and They're Just $16 Apiece

“My son and I even take ours when we travel, that’s how much we love these”

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 3, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 Tout
Photo: People / Amazon

Getting ready for bed often requires a routine, whether you tend to listen to music at night or prefer slipping under your favorite bed sheets. No matter what you do, though, you'll probably require a set of pillows.

And if you're looking for a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the Viewstar Set of 2 Bed Pillows — and they're currently on sale. Each one is stuffed with a down-alternative material that creates a super soft, comfortable pillow that cradles your head as you sleep. It provides support for your head and neck, keeping your spine aligned all night long. Plus, the pillows will retain their shape thanks to the airy polyester fibers that keep them plump — so no need to punch them back into your favorite position in the middle of the night.

Each pillow is outfitted with a silky smooth and breathable cover that's free of harmful substances. Thanks to sturdy stitching the pillows are durable, so you won't have to worry about the filling escaping. Plus, you can toss the pillows into the washing machine and dryer when they get dirty. Users can choose from a few sizes, including standard and king, each of which arrives with two pillows apiece.

Viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
Amazon

Buy It! Viewstar Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $31.19 (orig. $40.93); amazon.com

These pillows are so popular that they've picked up over 28,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who call them the "only brand" they'll buy and "fluffy" and "supportive." One user said, "I've bought three pairs of them now and my family loves them," while another enthused: "My son and I even take ours when we travel, that's how much we love these."

A third shopper called them the "only pillow you need," adding that "these are wonderful." They wrote, "I sleep all through the night and don't wake up with neck or shoulder pain." They even noted that they recommended the pillows to their friends who also love them. "Buy them, you will not regret it!"

Head to Amazon to get the Viewstar Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're just $16 apiece.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

100 Deals Weekend Roundup tout
The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in March
Medify MA-14 Air Purifier Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Made Their Spring Allergies 'Way Better,' and It's 47% Off
Ree Drummond New Collection Launch Tout
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart Is 'Bursting with Spring Color and Fun'
Related Articles
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Plush' Pillows with More Than 20,600 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
6-Pack Clothes Storage Organizer Tout
Shoppers Use These 'Remarkably Sturdy' Storage Bags for Moves and Seasonal Items, and They're Just $2 Apiece
HomeHacks Storage Clothing Storage Bags
Amazon Shoppers Love These 'Well-Designed' Storage Bags That Are Just $3 Apiece Right Now
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow Tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Tempur-Pedic Pillow for Pain Relief and Restful Sleeping — and It's 43% Off
lane linen bed sheets TOUT
A Set of Bed Sheets That Shoppers Say Are 'Simple' but 'Elegant' Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon
One of the best down pillows on a bed with a colorful border and a People Tested badge.
The 8 Best Down Pillows of 2023 for a Comfy and Luxurious Night's Sleep
Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size 2 Pack Cooling Pillow Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Comfy and Supportive' Bed Pillows  — and They're Just $23 at Amazon
1500 Supreme Collection Queen Sheet Sets
This Top-Rated Sheet Set Has 93,000+ Perfect Ratings on Amazon, and It's Up to 53% Off Right Now
Cooling Bed Sheets
These Breathable Cooling Bed Sheets Have 169,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $24 at Amazon
BEDSURE Queen Sheet Set Tout
Deal Alert! These Bed Sheets That Are 'Like Silk' Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Amazon Pillow Deal
The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now