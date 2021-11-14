Amazon Shoppers Say This Pillowy Mattress Topper Relieves Back Pain — and It's on Sale
If you've been feeling like your mattress is a little, well, hard, an easy — and inexpensive — fix is to simply throw on a pillowy mattress topper. After all, even the oldest and most uncomfortable mattresses can be salvaged with the help of a cozy topper, lest you have to spend hundreds of dollars on a brand new mattress.
For those who want a recommendation, Amazon shoppers suggest the Viewstar Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Topper, and right now it's on sale. This breathable mattress topper is designed with cooling technology, providing better airflow that prevents you from heating up during the night. It's filled with a thick plush down-alternative filling that's not only comfortable, but feels soft against your skin.
Shoppers can choose from all the traditional sizes ranging from twin to king, with each one boasting an extra-deep pocket that's designed to fit over even the thickest of mattresses. Plus, cleaning couldn't be easier; just toss the mattress pad into the washing machine and tumble dry on low.
Buy It! Viewstar Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $30.31 with coupon (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, noting that it adds "much-needed padding," with one person saying, "I feel like I got a new mattress." Another wrote, "If I slept on my side, my back was wrecked in the morning! The mattress pad has given just enough cushion to relieve that."
"I never thought a mattress pad could make such a huge difference in my sleep," one five-star reviewer shared. "This one definitely has! I've had a few others over the years and they failed after a few washes. I decided to try a better type, with a little more softness. I was really impressed with this one." They added, "This mattress pad has changed my whole sleep experience. I did not like my mattress at all. Now I love it. Who knew a mattress pad could make such a dramatic difference?"
"I bought this mattress topper for my wife because she has chronic back pain and because we have an old, stiff mattress that's very uncomfortable and worsening her back pain," another user explained. "This topper arrived well packaged in an airtight bag and was surprisingly much thicker than expected." They added, "We have been using it now for more than two weeks… and it's been very comfortable. Most importantly, my wife has been complaining less about her back pain due to the thick cushion that this topper has been providing."
Head to Amazon and shop the Viewstar Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Topper before this deal ends and the sale price goes with it.
