"I bought this mattress topper for my wife because she has chronic back pain and because we have an old, stiff mattress that's very uncomfortable and worsening her back pain," another user explained. "This topper arrived well packaged in an airtight bag and was surprisingly much thicker than expected." They added, "We have been using it now for more than two weeks… and it's been very comfortable. Most importantly, my wife has been complaining less about her back pain due to the thick cushion that this topper has been providing."