David Beckham Joins Victoria and Their 4 Kids for Sun-Soaked Day on the Water

It was family time for Victoria Beckham and David Beckham on Monday.

The couple and their four kids — sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 7 — spent a day cooling off from the summer sun in the water while on vacation.

“Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!” Victoria, 44, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her brood as they posed aboard what appeared to be a yacht.

She also shared a photo of David, 43, as he relaxed on an oversized swan float.

“Embarrassing dad slide,” she captioned the picture. “No wonder they sailed off and left him!”

David Beckham Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David also shared photos of the family trip — including an image of the “squad” as they stood and sat together in their bathing suits on a stand-up paddle board.

“Hey good lookin’ ” he wrote of a photo of Romeo.

“Stay cool,” he added alongside a picture of Cruz.

The Beckham Family David Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

Cruz Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

Romeo Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

David and Cruz Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

The Beckhams’ vacation comes weeks after Victoria and David celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.

To mark the relationship milestone, the couple went to dinner in Paris — where a picture was snapped of them holding hands and smiling.

“19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple 🤔 …,” David wrote in the photo’s caption on Instagram, referencing his brightly colored reception suit. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x.”

Added Victoria: “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”