A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Makes 'All the Dust Disappear' Is Secretly on Super Sale for the Next 48 Hours

Those who are in the midst of big spring cleaning projects may have noticed that their trusty vacuum isn't working the way they'd like — no matter how many times they charge it.

Rather than struggle, consider investing in a new one, like the Vicsonic Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently $100 off at Amazon thanks to an on-site coupon. Plus, you can save an extra $21 by using the PEOPLE-exclusive code AOYF3IQ6, bringing the price down to just $139.

The stick vacuum is complete with a 480-watt motor that can hit up to 30,000 pascals of suction power. It effortlessly picks up pet hair, crumbs, and dirt on carpets, hardwood floors, and tile, with little to no effort on your part. Choose from four suction modes (eco, standard, strong, and automatic) directly from the LED touch display, which also highlights the battery level. The brush head is equipped with a fleet of LED headlights, too, so you'll be able to see all the dirt in front of you, plus it can rotate up to 90 degrees, allowing you to maneuver around obstacles.

The vacuum cleaner can be converted into a handheld device and comes with four brushes (a motorized brush head, long crevice brush, sofa brush, and two-in-one brush), letting you target specific places around the house. For instance, you could use the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions, while the sofa brush can be dragged across upholstered items.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the stick vacuum, with users noting that it's "easy to navigate" and calling it the "number one vacuum in the world." One user said, "I have bought 11 different cordless vacuums in the past few months, including a Dyson, and had to return all of them besides this one," while another enthused: "It's nice to see all the dust disappear."

A third reviewer wrote, "This vacuum lasts a great amount of time on a full charge," and also added: "I have all wood floors and it is such a quick alternative to sweeping the whole house." They finished off by saying, "I love all the different suction options and [it] works well on my area rugs as well!"

Head to Amazon to get the Vicsonic Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for the next 48 hours!

