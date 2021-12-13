Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Almost Silent' Humidifier — and It's 33% Off
It's that time of year when the cool, dry air infiltrates everything, leaving you waking up with a sore throat or runny nose. One way to combat the winter perils is to set up a humidifier in the bedroom while sleeping, one designed to puff out bursts of soothing mist all night long.
For those looking for a recommendation, consider the Vicks Filter-Free Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, which is 33 percent off at Amazon right now. Complete with a 1.2-gallon tank, the humidifier can produce up to 30 hours of soothing mist at a time. The humidifier works by diffusing moisture into the air, helping you to breathe easily if the air is dry or you're battling a cold.
To use the device, simply fill the wide tank with water, select the amount of mist you want by turning the dial at the base of the appliance, and adjust the nozzle at the top if you want to steer the mist in a certain direction. It's small enough that it can be readily transported from room to room and can be perched on a desk or table without taking up too much space.
Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the humidifier a five-star rating, calling it "almost silent." Others note that they "sleep better" thanks to the device, while another wrote: "This is the best humidifier we've ever had."
"I just moved to Colorado and would wake up in the middle of the night coughing and finally figured out it was the dry air," one five-star reviewer shared. "After I got this product and put it in my bedroom… my coughing fits were gone."
"I bought this humidifier for my daughter's room 13 months ago," another user said. "We were having tons of colds going around due to dry air. This completely solved our one-cold-a-month cycle. It's pretty quiet, does leave everything wet, and fills the room really well. I just bought a second one this month for my room due to having a cold, and the first night using it I could finally breathe again."
If you're looking for a product that will help you sleep better, shop the Vicks Filter-Free Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for just $39.99 while this deal lasts.
