The RHOC alum purchased the vacation home to be closer to her daughter and grandkids, but notes it will not be her primary residence

Vicki Gunvalson Shows Off New North Carolina Home: 'Looking Forward to Creating Many Memories'

Vicki Gunvalson is finally settling into lake-house life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, recently showed off her brand-new vacation digs on Instagram, revealing that the look inside the North Carolina home came together with the help of furniture designer Cindy Shockey.

The photos Gunvalson, 58, shared in a slideshow depicted a warmly lit living room, a cozy seating area with four armchairs surrounding a small table, two bedrooms with single beds, one space with bunk beds, the kitchen and dining room areas, and a crackling fireplace.

In another post, the Bravo star shared a photo of her front porch, complete with a dark-wood bench and pillows that read, "What Happens on the Porch Stays on the Porch" and "Porch Sweet Porch."

"Well after spending almost 3 weeks in NC, I welcomed my beautiful newest grandson Hank into the world and was able to get my lake house completed with all of the furniture and accessories," she captioned the gallery. "Thanks to @cindyshockey for her incredible vision to create the look that I envisioned. Looking forward to creating many memories with my family and friends here. #family #vacationhome #lakehome #lakelife #blessed"

Gunvalson revealed on Instagram in August that she had bought the home — without seeing it in person first — writing, "It's the year of following my heart AND my head" alongside a series of photographs.

One photo featured an outside view of the waterside home, while another featured a stunning pink and purple sunset.

"Three months ago I closed on an incredible vacation home in Puerto Vallarta and this most recent purchase in North Carolina for a vacation / rental home solidifies my goals," the reality star continued, adding that the property would allow her to be closer to her daughter Briana and grandchildren.

"Being near my family at a vacation/lake home to create lifelong memories makes my heart happy. Isn't that what life is all about?" Gunvalson added.

The Coto Insurance CEO also clarified that she wasn't moving to North Carolina full-time, but would be working remotely when she visits.

"Although I was apprehensive to go through with it, I have to tell you all it was one of my best decisions," she added of the purchase, sharing in August that the condo was "coming together nicely."