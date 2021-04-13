Vicki Gunvalson Says Renovations on New Downsized House Are in 'Full Force' — See the Photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum said she plans to move into the smaller residence in Coto de Caza, California in 5 weeks
Vicki Gunvalson is showing off her new downsized digs.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, recently purchased a smaller residence in Coto de Caza, California and gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at the renovations.
On Sunday, Gunvalson shared a series of Instagram Stories of the empty home before beginning renovations on Monday.
"This 'downsizing thing' is becoming real. Demo and construction starts Monday. 🤦🏼♀️," Gunvalson wrote alongside a video from the top of her staircase.
The reality star also gave viewers a quick glimpse of her front hall, which features a hanging chandelier as well as a glimpse at her back patio.
In another shot, Gunvalson revealed a view of her open plan kitchen, which she said is being "gutted."
"New white cabinets with quartzite counters. Island being turned the other way and new Cantina doors being installed on back wall. All new appliances and fixtures coming," she wrote.
On Tuesday, the Coto Insurance CEO shared additional videos to her Instagram Stories of the renovations in "full force."
"Moving in 5 weeks so hopefully most can be done," the star wrote on top of a photo of construction materials.
Gunvalson shared footage of the demo going on in her home before showing snaps of her bathrooms.
The Bravo star said that multiple bathrooms are going to be updated, including the main bath, which will get a "total renovation."
"Creating a double vanity with makeup station. Relocating closet door," she shared.
In February, Gunvalson revealed that she was selling her North Carolina log home after purchasing it just months prior.
She shared on Instagram in August that she had bought the home — without seeing it in person first — so she could be closer to her daughter, Briana, and her grandkids, but made clear that it would not be her primary residence. She later told fans that she had decided to sell the home because her daughter's family will be moving from North Carolina to Oklahoma, as her son-in-law got a new job.
Gunvalson purchased a "vacation/retirement" home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, last May. She moved into the home that July, calling it "a leap of faith."
"Although I was apprehensive to go through with it, I have to tell you all it was one of my best decisions," she added of the purchase, sharing in August that the condo was "coming together nicely."
Earlier that month, Gunvalson put her Coto de Caza, California, residence on the market for $3.35 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, two-story house was built in 1995 and contains an office, a center-island kitchen and formal living and dining rooms off the entry, as well as a family room with a wet bar.