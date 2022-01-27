Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her 'Newest Condo' in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson previously purchased and renovated a retirement and vacation home in the beach town in 2020

Vicki Gunvalson just added another stunning property to her enviable real estate portfolio.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, shared two photos from her newly purchased condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Instagram Wednesday.

The first photo shows a pool illuminated by blue lights and flanked by palm trees underneath a colorful sunset. The second reveals an impressive view of the ocean, which is framed by another beautiful sunset.

"My realtor just showed me the sunset and views from my newest condo," she captioned the images. "I'm in escrow now and it will be built & ready in 20 months. #investmentproperty #puertovallarta #loveitthere #bossbabe #realestate."

Gunvalson's latest purchase comes after the reality star added the "final touches" to another residence, her home in Coto de Caza, California. Gunvalson posted a series of photos to Instagram in August revealing the "jewel box," as she referred to the house.

Vicki Gunvalson Remodeled Home Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

"My "jewel box" that @cindyshockey and I have called it, came out exactly how we imagined it to be. I couldn't have done it without her," she wrote. "We did the entire design remotely from her being in Canada. Cindy was the one who helped me design and decorate my lake house in NC, and I was so confident in her to do this one remotely too.

"Thank you Cindy for following my vision to help me create my new home," Gunvalson continued. "Next… onto the backyard."

Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

Gunvalson revealed her renovation after selling the home she had lived in for 20 years, which was also located in Coto de Caza.

"Some say a house is just bricks and mortar, however I disagree," she wrote on Instagram in May 2021. "This home created so many memories for not only my family but for @_jedi_mom_ and @shawnchyde and their family. @mikewolfsmith and Briana were 12 & 13 when we bought it. They are now 34 and 35 and I can't believer [sic] how fast life goes."

Her newest Puerto Vallarta purchase comes almost two years after Gunvalson moved into a condo in the Mexican city in July 2020. Gunvalson purchased the home as a "vacation/retirement house," she shared in June 2020.

RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Buys Puerto Vallarta Retirement Home: 'One of My Favorite Places in the World' Vicki Gunvalson | Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Well I did it! After spending over 30 years in one of my favorite places in the world, I closed on my vacation/retirement house today," she wrote on Instagram. "Other than being with my children, grandchildren and @stevelodge_oc, it's one of my happiest and fondest memories and one of my parents' favorite destinations."

Vicki Gunvalson Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram