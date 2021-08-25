Vicki Gunvalson Reveals 'Final Touches' on Her Orange County House: 'Exactly How We Imagined'

"Next… onto the backyard," the Real Housewives alum captioned photos of the completed renovation on her new Orange County home

Vicki Gunvalson has officially created her home sweet home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, took to Instagram to reveal the "final touches" on her new residence in Coto de Caza, California. "Final touches completed today. After 4 months of living in my new home, it's finally finished," she wrote in the caption.

"My 'jewel box' that @cindyshockey and I have called it, came out exactly how we imagined it to be. I couldn't have done it without her. We did the entire design remotely from her being in Canada. Cindy was the one who helped me design and decorate my lake house in NC, and I was so confident in her to do this one remotely too," Gunvalson continued. "Thank you Cindy for following my vision to help me create my new home. Next… onto the backyard."

Vicki Gunvalson Remodeled Home Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

"This home created so many memories for not only my family but for @_jedi_mom_ and @shawnchyde and their family. @mikewolfsmith and Briana were 12 & 13 when we bought it," she added. "They are now 34 and 35 and I can't believer how fast life goes."

Gunvalson bought a condo last May in Puerto Vallarta, where she plans to retire, and moved into the home in July 2020, calling it a "leap of faith." She also bought a vacation home, sight unseen, last August in North Carolina to be nearer to her daughter and grandchildren. She sold the house just months later in February, after she "got a full price offer."

Vicki Gunvalson Remodeled Home Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram

The Whoop It Up with Vicki podcast host has been staying busy since she announced her exit from RHOC in January 2020, announcing several projects on the way.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she wrote at the time. "It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up!'"

Vicki Gunvalson Remodeled Home Credit: Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram