Vicki Gunvalson Says Emotional Goodbye to Longtime Home Where She 'Created So Many Memories'

Vicki Gunvalson is saying goodbye to her longtime California residence.

On Sunday, Gunvalson, 59, announced on social media that she was officially moving out her home in the Coto de Caza community of Orange County, California, that was featured on the first 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Bravo alum marked the bittersweet change with a heartfelt Instagram post that featured several snapshots of Gunvalson outside her home, including one of the reality star with her close friends Shawn and Britt Hyde.

"Some say a house is just bricks and mortar, however I disagree," she wrote in the caption of her post. "This home created so many memories for not only my family but for @_jedi_mom_ and @shawnchyde and their family. @mikewolfsmith and Briana were 12 & 13 when we bought it. They are now 34 and 35 and I can't believer how fast life goes."

The mom of two went on to recall the first time that her daughter Briana Culberson brought her son Troy, now 8, to the home. Gunvalson also mentioned that the Hydes lived with her in the residence after she got divorced from her second husband, Don Gunvalson, in 2014.

"They have been here to help me move and organize to the new home. I couldn't have done it without them so thank you so much," Gunvalson said. "You are truly God's blessing and I am so fortunate to have you always here for me."

Gunvalson also said goodbye to her home on Sunday with a final walk-through that she documented on her Instagram Stories. "Last time in my home," she wrote alongside the first video as she began the farewell tour.

"I'm passing the baton to a new family and it's tough," Gunvalson said to her followers as she began to get emotional. "But it's going to be okay."

During the video, the Coto Insurance CEO showed off several personal items from her life, including a photo and handwritten letter from her first boyfriend. She also documented boxes of photos from both of her past weddings that she said "are going in the trash."

"Well tomorrow I turn over the keys and this home is being passed down to another family. It's a great, great place," Gunvalson said as she continued her tour to the outside area of her home.

Later on, she went into the attic which was still filled with items she had yet to remove from the house. "Oops I forgot to move the attic," she wrote on the video.

Gunvalson concluded her walk through by heading outside once again, telling her followers, "I'm gonna miss this house, but I'm so ready for the next chapter. Onto the next one."

Gunvalson is moving into a smaller residence in Coto de Caza. She previously gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at the renovations last month during a series of videos shared on her Instagram Story.

"This 'downsizing thing' is becoming real. Demo and construction starts Monday," she wrote on one of the videos.

