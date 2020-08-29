"It's everything I thought it would be," the former reality star shared on Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Bought a New Vacation Home in North Carolina — Without Seeing It First

Vicki Gunvalson is following her heart — and heading south!

The former Real Housewife, 58, revealed on Instagram Friday that she bought a lake house in North Carolina... without seeing it in person first.

"It’s the year of following my heart AND my head," Gunvalson wrote in the caption for a series of photos.

One photo featured an outside view of the waterside home, while another featured a stunning pink and purple sunset from the house's vantage point.

"3 months ago I closed on an incredible vacation home in Puerto Vallarta and this most recent purchase in North Carolina for a vacation / rental home solidifies my goals," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star continued, adding that the property will allow her to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

"Being near my family at a vacation/lake home to create lifelong memories makes my heart happy. Isn’t that what life is all about?" she continued.

Gunvalson, the CEO of Coto Insurance, also clarified that she isn't moving to North Carolina full-time, but will be working remotely when she visits.

"I’ve worked HARD since I was 16," she wrote in the caption. "These 2 vacation homes will allow me to work remotely when I travel to them due to technology. No, I’m not moving to either one full time. #realestate #family #buildyourdreams #noregrets #mygrandsons❤️#nanaslakehouse."

Gunvalson took fans on a tour of the house on her Instagram Stories, revealing wood paneling throughout the house, a fireplace and a dock on the property.

"So excited to finally see this vacation/rental Lake House I bought online without seeing it," she wrote atop one photo on her Instagram Stories. "It's everything I thought it would be."

Gunvalson purchased a home in Puerto Vallarta in May and moved in last month, calling the move "a leap of faith."

"Although I was apprehensive to go through with it, I have to tell you all it was one of my best decisions," she added of the purchase. She recently shared that the condo is "coming together nicely."