If you've noticed that you're constantly sneezing or your throat is irritated when you're indoors, you can certainly benefit from an air purifier. And while these popular devices can easily run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend a big chunk of change to invest in one that's sure to make a difference.

Consider the Vewior Air Purifier, which has currently been slashed to just $50 at Amazon. To use the device, simply select one of its three settings. The air purifier is designed with a true HEPA filter, complete with a three-stage filtration system that traps allergens like pollen, smoke, pet dander, and air pollution. It purifies the air five times an hour in rooms as big as 600 square feet, improving the air quality quite frequently. For the best performance, the brand recommends changing the filter every three to six months.

The ultra-quiet device is constructed with an LED touch-screen panel, which displays the settings, timer, and power button. Its sleek design allows it to fit into any space without being an eyesore, and its small size means that it can find a home in just about any room, including the bedroom, living room, office, kitchen, or basement.

Users can also transform the device into an aromatherapy diffuser. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the air purifier and it will spread clean air throughout the room as well as diffuse a fresh fragrance.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with many noting that it "worked so fast" and noticed a difference with their allergies in a "few hours." One user said, "The air in the room felt better after the first day," while another remarked: "There has been a ton of improvement with my son's allergies."

A third five-star reviewer expressed that they "love" this air purifier, explaining: "Not only is it priced right, but it is also a workhorse in a relatively small blueprint." They added, "My neighbor is constantly burning wood next door… the smoke and smell often come inside my house and it attaches to everything. All I have to do is turn this air purifier on and within 30 minutes, the air is clean and breathable again."

